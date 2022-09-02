BAY CITY — Edna left Memorial Stadium on Friday night with mixed emotions.
The Cowboys were happy to get a win, but realized the result could have gone the other way.
“We’ve got to forget about how we did last week,” said senior Kaleb Rodas. “We need to go full speed every week like champions.”
The Cowboys, ranked No. 8 in the Class 3A, Division state poll, improved to 2-0 with a 27-21 win over Bay City.
But head coach Jimmie Mitchell saw a different team than he did in last week’s 47-7 win over East Bernard.
“It’s good we played four quarters and had to,” Mitchell said. “But we didn’t play well tonight. We just didn’t. We did a lot of dumb, little things that I haven’t seen us do in a long time. That means we weren’t where we needed to be.”
The Cowboys prevailed in a large part by taking advantage of turnovers and mistakes by the Blackcats (1-1).
Kaleb Rodas intercepted two pases and Compton Hicks picked off one, Braylen Harris recovered a muffed punt, and Edna got a safety when Bay City snapped the ball out of the end zone on a punt attempt.
The Blackcats also had bad snaps on a field-goal attempt, an extra-point attempt and the play that resulted in one of the interceptions.
“Those are the type of mistakes we had last year. I thought we were over the hump from last week,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “We’re still a young football team and we’ve just got to find a way to stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Bay City took a first-half lead on touchdown runs of 9 and 8 yards out of the Wildcat formation by Ayden Smith.
But Edna was able to take advantage of some big plays, including a 97-yard touchdown pass from Jaiden Clay to Floyd Ragston with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.
“I just had to do what I had to do for my team to come out with a win,” said Ragston, who had seven catches for 156 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown reception. “I just calmed down and played my game and did what I had to do.”
The Edna defense stiffened in the second half, limiting Bay City to five first downs and holding them scoreless until Alex Estrada threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to David Perez with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter.
“We went to the locker room and made some adjustments that fired us up and we knew we had to hold them down,” Kaleb Rodas said.”Coach tells us to get turnovers. We just took care of what was in front of us. We stayed together and did what we had to do.”
Bay City was penalized 13 times for 74 yards in the game, and committed three of its four turnovers in the second half.
“All we can do is keep on preaching in practice and letting those guys know how important it is because that’s a momentum changer,” Jones said. “The defense is playing lights out and we’re just giving them the ball back.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Edna scored on field goals of 33 and 23 yards before gaining some cushion with a 43-yard touchdown run by Dreydan Ashford with 6:14 remaining.
Edna ran out the clock after Bay City’s onside kick attempt went only 9 yards.
“They’re a good football game and they’re better than they were last year,” Mitchell said. “I’m kind of split on how I feel. Our offense never really got on track tonight. They’re pretty quick and they have a good defense. But we made some mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.