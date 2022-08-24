Edna, Goliad and Industrial each had noteworthy seasons last year after ending various droughts.
Edna won its first outright district title in six years and advanced to the regional semifinals. Industrial reached the regional final for the first time since 2005. Goliad snapped a two-year playoff drought with a fourth place finish and six wins one year after a winless season.
Those three, and Corpus Christi London who advanced to the area round, headline the seven-team District 15-3A, Division I.
The only change was the departure of Orange Grove.
“We’re kind of looking at it as the same. London and Orange Grove, those two programs the past two years have been pretty much the same as far as what they’ve been able to do and the talent level,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We’re not seeing it as changing much. London is our first district game and that’s going to be a challenge.”
Edna was able to beat Industrial 26-16 in Week 10 last year to win the district championship. Despite having 17 starters back, including 10 defensively, Mitchell knows he can expect a challenge from their Jackson County rivals.
“Industrial is always a challenge. It’s not only a big rivalry,” Mitchell said. “(Craig) Nairn is going to do a good job over there. We need to be able to get into that and especially on some of those weeks where we probably should win, stay focused and continue to execute the process day-to-day on a weekly basis.”
Nairn was promoted to athletic director and head coach after Jamie Dixon took the same position at Blanco and still expects to challenge for the title.
“We preach that every day. That’s why we’re here,” Nairn said. “The expectation is to feed the monster we’ve built. We’ve gotta go to work and show up. We’re chasing a district championship.”
Much like Edna, Goliad expects experience to play a big role with 15 starters back for the Tigers from a double-overtime loss to London in playoffs.
“I think the biggest thing is they saw how close we were and where we were at, and they were able to compete,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “Our offseason was great. These guys really came together."
Palacios returns the most starters with 19 and looks to avoid a similar season to its 1-9 mark last year.
“We need more consistent play,” said Chad Graves, Palacios’ head coach. “We had a very small senior class year and a very large junior class. With them moving up to seniors, that’s been the brightest point for us.”
