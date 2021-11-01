Edna moved up to No. 9 in Class 3A, Division I in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll after a 26-16 district clinching win over Industrial.
Also in 3A, Division I, Hallettsville (7-2) dropped from No. 3 to No. 8 after a 14-13 loss at No. 6 Columbus.
In Class 4A, Division I, El Campo (8-1) remained at No. 3 after a 63-42 win over Columbia.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (8-1) moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 after a 53-25 win over Smithville.
In Class 2A, Division I, Refugio (9-0) and Shiner (9-0) remained at No. 1 and 2 after blowout wins over Kenedy and Ganado respectively.
In Class 2A, Division II, Falls City (8-1) remained at No. 6 with a 54-0 win over Agua Dulce.
