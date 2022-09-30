EDNA — Edna knows the style of offensive football it likes to play.

The Cowboys like to serve opposing defenses with a balanced attack on the ground and through the air.

“Our game, we try to stay 50/50 run pass,'' said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We really try to do that now, but sometimes it dictates something different, but we really try to do that. Our plan is to be balanced every game.”

For this to work, their offensive line has to create holes for their running backs, and give time for junior quarterback Jaiden Clay to drop back and find open receivers down the field.

Friday night, the Cowboys lineman did just that, helping their team in a 49-3 district-opening victory over Corpus Christi London.

“(The win) felt great,” said junior offensive lineman Dylan Buehring. “We worked really hard for it. We had our bye week last week. We just worked on our fundamentals last week, came in, we knew what we got to do, and we got it done.”

Edna (4-1, 1-0) finished the game rushing for 248 yards and two touchdowns against the Pirates (2-3, 1-1) defense, with senior running back Dreydan Ashford ending with the team-high of 98 yards.

“We made a little hole, the (running backs) found it, and they took off with it,” Buehring said. “That’s all we could ask for. That’s all we can do.”

Through the air, Clay ended the game only playing three quarters. However, he was still able to complete 10 of his 18 passes for 225 yards and five passing touchdowns.

“I feel like I came out and executed, did my best every play, took it one play at a time and did great today,” Clay said.

Clay was able to spread around the ball to five different receivers Friday night, with two of his five passing touchdowns going to junior Floyd Ragston.

“He just came out throwing the ball and we were making catches, making big plays,” Ragston said.

Ragston noticed the time the line was giving Clay to find him and the other Cowboys receivers.

“Their performance was really great,” he said. “They know how to move around, switch players and they got it done.”

The Cowboys started a number of their drives with great field position thanks in part to the forced stops and four turnovers caused by their defense.

“We work on turnovers a lot,” Buehring said. “That’s something we really focus on in practice. It felt great that (the defense) could put us in great field position to get the ball in the end zone.”

Overall, Mitchell was pleased with the performance from his defense, and thought that the offensive line performed at a high level.

“(They were) really good, really good,” he said. “We had an injury earlier in the year, and we got the injuries healed up, and we’re starting to get in shape and really come together there. I thought tonight the (o-line) looked good.”

Corpus Christi London vs. Edna stats Edna 49, Corpus Christi London 3