FALLS CITY — Edna knows what it’s like to have to overcome a double-digit deficit in a playoff game.

The Cowboys defeated Marion after being down by 16 points in Tuesday’s bi-district game in Yoakum.

They almost wound up on the other side of a second half comeback during Friday night’s Class 3A area round playoff game against Crystal City at the Falls City gym.

Edna had a 10-point lead with just under 3 minutes to go in until the Javelinas cut it down to just one point after Felix Guevara drained a three-pointer with just 35 seconds left.

However, Edna was able to hang on for a 52-49 victory after Floyd Ragston knocked down two free throws and the Cowboys came up with a game-winning stop on the defensive end of the floor.

The win advances them to the regional quarterfinal for the first time since the 2010 season. They will face San Antonio Cole.

“Luckily my kids, we made a couple more shots, we made some three throws when we needed them, and sometimes the cookie just crumbles your way, and that’s two in a row that the cookies crumble our way,” said Edna head coach Sheldon Moor.

Ragston’s free throws capped off a 16-point performance from the junior guard.

“It’s just a free throw. You get up there, go through your routine and make it,” Ragston said. “Coach always tells us to go to the line, make your free throws and leave. That’s all I did.”

Edna started off the game on an 8-0 run. They then went on to have multiple double digit leads throughout the game until the last few minutes of play.

“I’m not going to lie, it was kind of rough,” said Edna’s Markel Soto. “We played good in the very beginning. We played good a little bit in the second quarter, but then towards the end we started falling off, but I mean a win is a win and we always just try to find a way to win."

Soto ended with 11 points, all of them coming in the second half. Braylen Harris added eight while senior Kevin Robinson put up six points.

The Cowboys ended the game with 17 steals, with Robinson leading the team with 5.

They ended the game shooting 19/42 from the field, with Soto and Campton Hicks making the team's only three-pointers.

Edna’s game against Cole will be a rematch of last year’s area round, which the Cowboys lost 58-44.

“We’re going against, no disrespect to anybody else we played against this year, but this is the best ball club we’re going to face this year that we’ve seen in that San Antonio Cole team,” Moor said.

Moor hopes to see the return of 6-foot-7 senior center Demarrion Marshall, who has been sidelined with an injury.

“That’s up to God and the doctor's right now,” Moor said. “If his cast is cut off and he’s released before Tuesday at whatever time Cuero says we’ll play there, then yes, he’ll be in uniform.”

Class 3A Area Round

Edna 52, Crystal City 49

Points: (E) Floyd Ragston 16, Markel Soto 11, Braylen Harris 8, Kevin Robinson 6, Jaiden Clay 5, Campton Hicks 3, Javone Ragston 2, Harrison Smiga 1; (CC) Eli Mata 14, Norberto Garcia 10, Felix Guevara 7, Abran Palomo 6, Eric Ruiz 6, Carlos Flores 3, Christopher Mena 3.

Halftime: Edna 29-22. 3-Pointers: (E) Hicks, Soto 1; (CC) Mata, Ruiz 2; Guevara, Garcia, Mena 1. Records: Edna 19-3, Crystal City 20-14.