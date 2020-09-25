Edna wide receiver Ahmad Callis comes down with the catch in the end zone while being covered by Goliad defensive back Dontavion Clay during Friday night's game at Cowboy Stadium. Edna beat the Tigers 17-7.
Edna wide receiver Ahmad Callis comes down with the catch in the end zone while being covered by Goliad defensive back Dontavion Clay during Friday night's game at Cowboy Stadium. Edna beat the Tigers 17-7.
Edna’s Dayton McCoy weaves through the Goliad backfield during Friday night’s District 14-3A, Division I game at Cowboy Stadium.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
"I've been playing with these guys since seventh grade," Thornton said. "These guys mean a lot to me and everyone out there wanted to make sure we got those guys a win tonight."
Edna had to play from behind, but was able to get its first win of the season against Goliad (0-4, 0-1). This improved the Cowboys to 1-4 and 1-0 in district play.
"I knew it was going to be a good game," Thornton said. "But I thought we could have played a lot better. There was a lot of mistakes on offense and we're better than that, but we're going to get things fixed for next week for Orange Grove."
Goliad grabbed an early lead in the game, scoring on a 41-yard run by Jesse Martinez. Payton Luco converted a two-point conversion with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Edna got a touchdown of its own in the second quarter, courtesy of an 18-yard pass from Jaiden Clay to Thornton to bring the Cowboys within one point of the Tigers.
The scoring stopped there for two quarters. Both teams had chances to get on the board again, but turnovers plagued the game. Edna fumbled four times and lost the ball twice and Goliad fumbled three times, turning it over once.
"Our kids, every week they come out every week and they play hard and give it their everything and they did that again tonight," said Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar. "At the end of the day it wasn't enough, but I'm so proud of the way they played and they do everything that they're asked."
After Edna was forced to punt with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed as if Goliad would be able to run the clock out on the game. But the Cowboys held the Tigers to just one first down on the drive and blocked the ensuing punt, recovering the ball at the Goliad 20-yard line.
"The way the defense and special teams played tonight was wonderful," said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. "We'd been having a lot of trouble on special teams, and so for them to play well and get that blocked punt, that was huge."
On the next play Dreydan Ashford ran in a touchdown, giving Edna its first lead of the game with 2:22 left in the game.
Goliad was unable to get anything going on its last drive of the game and the clock ticked zeros as Edna broke up a last second heave from Lucio.
The win was the first for Mitchell as the Cowboys' head coach.
"These kids needed this win," Mitchell said. "I got here in the spring and we really weren't able to have an offseason and we had to install a totally new offense and defense on the fly. I knew it would be rough with the caliber of teams we were playing our first few weeks, but we knew we had a path once we got to district and these kids we're able to take that first step tonight."
Goliad and Salazar will have to wait at least two more weeks for their first win of the season, as the Tigers have a bye before taking on Orange Grove.
"We have to come out next week and have our best week of practice, then we have to get our minds right and change our gameplan," said Goliad running back Gage Barrera, who finished the night with 157 yards rushing. "I know it's been tough, but we have to keep things positive."
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
(1) comment
A little disappointed that this story leaves out some key facts, and outright misses a couple. The final score was 15 - 8, not 17 - 7 .......
The last "heave" was not "broken up" ..... it was an outright interception, and the young man that intercepted the ball could have easily ran the ball in to tack on a few more points, but he did the sportsman like action of running a few steps after he intercepted the ball, then took a knee since the clock was sitting on 00:00 .......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.