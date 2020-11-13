EDNA — First year head coach Jimmie Mitchell faced a tall task when his team hosted Corpus Christi London in Friday night's 3A Division I bi-district playoff game.
It was Edna's 10th consecutive playoff appearance, and the Cowboys aimed to reach area round for the seventh straight season.
At times, the situation looked bleak. Despite outrushing their opponents, the Cowboys lost the turnover battle, giving up three fumbles on the night. However, crucial plays in the final seconds put the team in field goal range and allowed kicker Santiago Villanueva to send the Cowboys into the seventh round.
"We've got heart," Villanueva said. "Everyone out here, we've got heart. I feel like we could've beaten them by more. We made some mistakes, but we came back."
Early on, it looked like Edna was going to run London off the field. The Cowboys running game powered the team into an early lead with touchdowns from Dawson Kallus and De'Qare Brown, while the defense kept London quarterback Ty Leonard from causing damage through the air.
#7 De’Qare Brown powers through for a 19yd TD to put Edna back on top. Kick good.@EdnaCowboysFB 14-7 @cclondonpirates (0:02, 1st) @advosports @dctf pic.twitter.com/pq98ZvVhxz— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 14, 2020
The one moment London threatened came after a fumble from Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay. The Pirates scooped up the ball and returned it to the Cowboys' red zone. Three plays later, wide receiver Donyae Castaneda ran the ball in from 5 yards out to put the Pirates on the board.
From there the score remained stagnant, but that fumble proved to be a bad omen.
"I think we're a good football team, but we just turn the ball over too much, and it's hamstrung us all year," Mitchell said. "I didn't think we played great tonight, but we played well enough to get it done at the end. I'm happy about that, but we've got to quit turning the ball over."
The script flipped at the start of the second half.
Edna fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and gave new life to the London offense. Leonard took advantage of the short field and tied the game with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Castaneda.
London capitalizes with #11 Ty Leonard’s 26yd TD to #12 Castaneda. Kick good. Tie game@EdnaCowboysFB 14-14 @cclondonpirates (8:59, 3rd) @advosports @dctf pic.twitter.com/kC4JA2W4CO— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 14, 2020
Villanueva then missed a field goal attempt for the Cowboys, only to have London march down the field and take the lead with Leonard's second touchdown pass, a 17-yard score to Pierson Cazales.
"It wasn't looking good at that point," Mitchell said. "You can't play football at a high level and turn the ball over and commit that many penalties."
Bad looked to be getting worse as Edna fumbled on its very next drive. Yet just when London was threatening to extend its lead, Leonard committed an unforced fumble and Brown jumped on it to give the Cowboys new life.
A 30-yard touchdown run from Kallus two plays later and the score was knotted up again.
"The team went out and played hard. I couldn't do it without these guys, my coaches," Kallus said. "The coaches got us ready for tonight and it paid off."
A sideline brawl, followed by a London player's ejection caused drama in the fourth quarter, but the score remained knotted at 21. Then came Edna's final drive with under two minutes to play.
Clay, who had been quiet for most of the night, connected with wide receiver Joshua Moncrief on back to back chunk plays and brought the Cowboys to the London 18-yard line.
From there, Villanueva set himself up and drove in the game-winning field goal to keep Edna's playoff streak alive.
#14 Villanueva puts Edna up by 3 with 7 seconds left in the 4th.@EdnaCowboysFB 24-21 @cclondonpirates (0:07, 4th) @advosports @dctf pic.twitter.com/lBcv1nDW2i— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 14, 2020
"We feel good," Villanueva said. "We're trying to make a run in the playoffs. We're trying to go deep. That's what we're doing right now. We want to win. That's it."
"A lot of the kids you see out there tonight will be playing for two or three more years," Mitchell said. "So we need to grow up a little bit, but the future seems bright."
Edna will play the winner of Jourdanton vs. Comfort next week in the 3A Division I Region IV area round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.