EDNA — The play Edna drew up during its timeout down one to Hallettsville with 8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter broke down.
But Edna showed its ability to improvise.
“It wasn’t designed. The play we had was broken,” Kevin Robinson said. “We have ball players on our team. Braylon (Harris) is really the craftiest person I know. He saw me and looked away and passed it, and I just finished.”
Robinson’s layup with 1.4 seconds remaining lifted the Cowboys to a 44-43 District 25-3A win Friday night at the Edna gym.
“You draw something up, and they line up a little bit differently,” said Edna coach Sheldon Moor. “I’ll be honest with you, I wanted Floyd (Ragston) going to the hole. I wanted the ball in 11’s hands. He’s been the hottest player we’ve had the last two games."
“Credit to them. They just played through it. I told them if they don’t line up, we wanted something going to the hole hard, and if the help comes look for your teammate crashing. They executed that. It was a great pass, and a great finish.”
Edna overcame a deficit as large as 11 points in the third quarter, and improved to 11-2 on the season and 6-1 in district.
The Brahmas (10-17, 3-4) used a 15-1 run in the second quarter to take the lead and held it until Javone Ragston hit a pair of free throws with 21.52 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I’m a big believer in we’re going to play the way we practice,” Moor said. “They haven’t been a big fan of me this week. You come off a big game and a close loss (to Columbus). We were kind of down in the dumps and feeling sorry for ourselves. But they answered the call at halftime. I challenged the man inside of them. They’re a great group of kids, very fun to coach. When they play hard, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Edna rallied behind its full-court pressure that forced Hallettsville into a number of turnovers.
“Once you apply pressure and get them to throw the ball away, you get more possessions and you get more shots,” said Floyd Ragston, who scored a game-high 17 points. “All week we had a couple of rough practices. We came out and it showed in the first half. But we came out in the second half and finished.”
Edna hurt itself by converting on only three of its eight free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to make more free throws. We know that,” Floyd Ragston said. “We’re going to go to practice and shoot tons of free throws, I promise you.”
The Brahmas regained a 43-42 lead when De’Kendris Bedford hit a driving layup with 9 seconds left.
“You keep telling them to keep fighting and keep playing the way that we are,” said Hallettsville coach Brock Gerlich. “We had a couple of turnovers, a couple of missed calls, and a couple of layups or we win the ballgame. They did a great job of scoring the ball and we gave them too many opportunities to score.”
Robinson finished with 12 points, but had not scored in the fourth quarter until his game-winning shot.
“The first half we were sluggish,” Robison said. “All week of practice, it was just dull. We came out with the heart we’ve been playing with all season and it just happened.”