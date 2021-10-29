EDNA — Edna freshman running back Kade Rodas has been looking for a breakout game.
Rodas has been the talk of the Cowboys’ coaching staff during the 2021 season after seamlessly making the jump from junior high football to the varsity level.
Rodas efficiently rushed for 41 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as the Cowboys (8-2, 6-0) beat Industrial 26-16 on Friday at Cowboy Memorial Stadium, giving Edna the outright District 15-3A, Division I championship.
It's Edna's first district title since 2018, when it was in a three-way tie for the championship, and first outright district crown since 2015.
“Man, I really appreciate the coaches for giving me a chance,” Rodas said excitedly. “The offensive line, they were unstoppable. You can’t help that.”
The Cowboys took the lead in the third quarter on Rodas’ second touchdown run to go up 20-16. Rodas added his third touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Cowboys.
“He’s really talented and a good kid,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “He did all the things he needed to to have a chance to get on the field as far as summer workouts and offseason. He did it all and that shows a lot of maturity.”
Edna’s offense struggled in the first half, scoring twice on seven possessions and trailing 16-13 at halftime.
The Cowboys went on to score twice on their first three possessions of the second half. Edna opted to rely on the ground game in the second half to chew up the clock, rushing for 72 yards in the second half.
“I can’t say I played my most brilliant game. I lost my composure a few times,” said sophomore quarterback Jaiden Clay. “Once we made those adjustments at halftime, there was no stopping us. We were the better team.”
Clay finished 8 of 14 passing for 181 yards while adding five yards rushing Friday night.
Senior Joshua Muncrief caused Industrial sophomore backup quarterback Ashton Garza to fumble in the red zone with 1:24 left in the game to seal the win.
“That was kind of the cherry on top for us,” Mitchell said.
Garza had to step in for Matthew Davis, who left after a hard hit on the Cobras’ second drive.
Garza helped engineer Industrial’s two touchdowns with passes of 8 and 73 yards to Clearence Hosey and Kaleb Figirova, respectively. He finished the night 14 of 29 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns against an interception.
“It hurts when you lose your quarterback,” said Industrial coach Jamie Dixon. “But [Garza] played his butt off tonight. These kids played their butts off tonight. Like I told them, I’ll go to battle with this group.”
The Cobras (7-2, 4-1) were able to hold Edna’s spread offense to 281 yards of total offense on Friday despite the loss of Davis, who also features on Industrial’s defense.
“They could’ve easily laid down, but they didn’t,” Dixon added. “They rallied around each other and that’s what we’ve done all year.”
While Industrial still has to host Goliad in its season finale next week, both the Cobras and Cowboys hope they get another chance at each other in the postseason.
“Coach Mitchell and I talked, we’re probably going to see each other in five weeks. That’s our goal,” Dixon said. “He and I want to play each other again.”
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
