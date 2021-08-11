EDNA — The transition to Jimmie Mitchell’s spread offense was tough for Edna.
After taking over in February 2020, Mitchell was ready to install his high-octane offense after the Cowboys ran the slot-T in each of the three previous years. Then, two weeks after starting to install the offense, COVID-19 shut down the sports world.
The Cowboys struggled early on in 2020, going 0-4 in non-district against East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Columbus. Edna was outscored 174-55 during that run.
Edna needed to find a groove with their new offense. That tough schedule helped them find that groove.
“We had so many young kids last year and only one or two had varsity experience,” Mitchell said. “It was going through a really tough pre-district and gaining experience and confidence. That just takes time and that’s basically what we went through. It was just growing pains.”
After their slow start last year, Edna (6-6 in 2020) went on a five-game winning streak in which it outscored its opponents 178-60, finishing second in District 15-3A, Division I behind Industrial.
Then-freshman quarterback Jaiden Clay, a 6-foot-tall signal caller, racked up 1,200 yards passing and 400 yards rushing, helping spark the Cowboys’ resurgence in district play.
Now he’s ready to open up the playbook in his second season under center.
“Since we have a lot of returners, we actually know what we’re doing this year,” Clay said. “It’s way easier than last year. It’s way smoother.”
Helping Clay out in his freshman year was 6-foot-4-inch receiver Josh Muncrief. Muncrief, a senior, tallied 600 yards and five touchdowns receiving in 2020.
Junior running back Dreydan Ashford also returns, giving the Cowboys plenty of weapons to utilize this season. The familiarity they developed with Clay in 2020 will go a long way to any success they have in 2021.
“We’ve definitely got a better connection this year,” Muncrief said. “I didn’t really know (Clay) last year. He was a freshman. Now I know him. He’s a real cool guy. We’re like brothers.”
Edna hopes it’s past the growing pains and can make more strides in 2021. Their goal is to make it further than the area round.
“We’re going further. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Muncrief said. “(Last year) was a start for us. We’re going to finish it this year.”
Edna opens the season at home against East Bernard on Aug. 27.
