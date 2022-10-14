EDNA — Edna kept possession of the Lavaca River Showdown trophy with a 46-0 win over Jackson County foe Industrial on Friday at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Edna sophomore running back Kade Rodas had three touchdowns and 81 yards on 12 carries. Industrial was held to 142 yards of offense and committed five turnovers.
The Cowboys got touchdown runs of 22 and 13 yards by senior running back Dreydan Ashford, as well as 5 and 7 yards from Rodas to take a commanding 37-0 lead at halftime.
Industrial was held to 52 yards of total offense at the intermission.
Entering Friday, Edna had an advantage in the trenches with its size, especially senior Otis Santellana.
The Cowboys used that size to allow an average of 15.3 points in their first six games, including a 49-3 win over Corpus Christi London and 45-0 win over Palacios the last two weeks.
“They’re huge and fast. It’s a crazy combination,” said Industrial coach Craig Nairn. “Usually, you say they’re big or fast, well, they’re big and fast.”
The Cobras had scored an average of 56 points in wins over Mathis and Aransas Pass the last two weeks.
Industrial’s Ashton Garza passed for 916 yards and nine touchdowns, and rushed for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns prior to Friday night.
Edna’s Jaiden Clay had passed for 1,206 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Floyd Ragston had 26 catches for 509 yards and six touchdowns in Edna’s six games.