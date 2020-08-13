Jace Muncrief and Zachariah Sullivan may come from different schools, but they may soon become battery mates.
University of Houston-Victoria baseball coach Terry Puhl today announced the signing of Muncrief and Sullican to the baseball team for the upcoming 2021 season.
Muncrief is a pitcher and a 2020 graduate of Edna High School, while Sullivan is a catcher and a 2020 graduate of Alvin High School.
Muncrief was an all-district first team pitcher as a junior and earned the Edna Sappington Baseball Leadership Award. He also tossed a no-hitter against Woodsboro in 2019.
“I chose to study at UHV because it is close to home, and has many options available for the degree I plan to study,” said Muncrief on his commitment to UHV.
He plans to study business while attending UHV.
Sullivan earned academic all-state honors and was a member of the National Honor Society.
"I chose UHV because I am close to see my family anytime I need to and I feel like it’s the right place for me,” Sullivan said.
