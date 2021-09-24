GOLIAD — Edna has been out of whack the last few weeks.
The Cowboys suffered losses to Refugio and Columbus in consecutive outings. Head coach Jimmie Mitchell knew those losses were by Edna’s own doing whether it was turnovers or penalties.
Edna was able to right those wrongs in a 41-14 win over Goliad to open play in District 15-3A, Division I. The Cowboys (3-2, 1-0) posted 472 yards of total offense while limiting the Tigers (3-2, 0-1) to 81 yards.
Mitchell was most pleased to see his defense not allow an offensive touchdown. The Tigers’ only points came from a fumble and a kickoff return.
“It was huge,” he said. “The defense gave us a chance to overcome that fumble and that kickoff return. We’re gonna have to revamp our kickoff coverage because we’ve given up three in the last three weeks.”
Edna, after allowing a fumble return for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, rattled off 20 unanswered points in the second quarter and outscored Goliad 27-7. Junior running back Dreydan Ashford, who was responsible for the fumble, would go on to rush for 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
After the fumble, Ashford took ownership to help the team leave the opening play in the past.
“I think we’ve finally learned that when the play is over, it’s over, especially after last week and Refugio,” Ashford said. “We finally learned to get over it. I took it upon myself. It was a good tackle on me for me to fumble. But I told the team it’s all good and we came back and executed once it was over.”
The Cowboys used 259 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdown passes from Jaiden Clay to Joshua Muncrief to regain control of the game in the first half. The two finished with three total touchdown connections.
“We’re just really a great team all around,” said Muncrief. “We can run the ball, pass the ball. Pretty much whatever. Even our quarterback’s got great legs, so good luck beating us.”
Goliad’s Aden Barrientez returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown after the first touchdown pass to Muncrief. Clay would go on to engineer a three-play, 64-yard touchdown drive with Muncrief juggling the ball as he crossed the goal line.
Edna’s offense was just feeding off the energy from its defense.
“What I’ve noticed from these games is our defense powers our offense and our offense powers our defense,” Clay said. “So, when our offense is doing well, our defense is going to step up. When our defense is doing well, our offense steps up. We feed off each other.”
The Cowboys’ defense held the Tigers to 55 yards of total offense in the first half. Part could be blamed on Edna limiting Goliad’s slot-T offense to 41 yards.
“Edna’s well-coached,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “They’re gonna get after it. They’re big up front. They controlled us on the lines and they’ve got some good skill guys. We came out on fire and did some good things defensively. We just didn’t capitalize offensively.”
After the gut-check loss, Salazar has to remind his team they still have a lot to play for with Friday only being the first district game. The Tigers will enjoy a bye week before traveling to Mathis.
“We’ve got to get a few guys healthy. We’ve had a crazy week around here,” Salazar said. “But we don’t make excuses. We’re gonna fix the mistakes that we need to fix.”
