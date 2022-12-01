SAN MARCOS — Edna was confident it could defeat Llano, as long as it didn’t beat itself.
The Cowboys made their share of mistakes, but more than overcame them in a 40-21 Class 3A, Division I regional final win Thursday night at Rattler Stadium.
“The key was keeping our composure,” said Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay. “When times got tough, all we had to do was fight through it and be the team we really are and show our potential.”
Clay passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and helped the Cowboys improve to 13-1 and move into the semifinals for the first time since 2014.
Edna will face the winner of Friday night’s game between Columbus and Franklin.
“It feels really great making history for our community,” Clay said. “All these people here, looking in the stands and seeing a packed stadium and the fans who drove two hours to see us play. It’s really amazing to know we’re making history in Edna.”
The Cowboys jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and built its lead to 33-0 when Clay scored on a 4-yard run to complete a 58-yard, eight-play drive to open the third quarter.
“Our effort showed our maturity,” Clay said. “I’ve been playing with these boys for three years now and it really shows. Coming in freshman year to a team that’s new to the whole offense to just get used to it and play to the level that we played is just amazing.”
Edna turned the ball over four times, twice on interceptions and lost two fumbles, but the Cowboys also forced four turnovers.
“We kind of did it back and forth,” said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “You know kids are nervous. This is a big game and the kids are nervous and I think they were too. We finally all settled in. We hadn’t played real clean the last couple of weeks and I thought we did with high intensity tonight.”
The Cowboys sacked Llano quarterback Briggs Green six times and forced three fumbles.
“I feel like we did a great job squeezing the pocket down and stuffing the gaps for the run,” said Edna defensive lineman Chris Robinson. “I thought we did great overall. We’ve come a long way as a defense. We came to perform today.”
The Edna defense put points on the scoreboard when linebacker Paden Bradley tipped a pass and defensive back Floyd Ragston returned it 87 yards for a touchdown.
“Once I saw it come off of Paden’s hands, I went and grabbed it and took it to the house,” Ragston said. “It’s so big. I mean you hear the crowd yelling and you hear the band start playing and it hypes you up.”
Clay threw touchdown passes of 38 yards to Braylen Harris and 19 yards to Kade Rodas, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run, for Edna’s first two scores. He also had a 7-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys’ final score.
“It’s that time,” Mitchell said. “It’s that time for him (Clay) to start running. It’s going to continue to be that time. You know with those two running backs and receivers we feel like that’s pretty hard to stop.”
The Yellowjackets (13-1) scored on a 10-yard run by Carson Kuykendall, who carried 25 times for 161 yards, and touchdown passes of 31 yards from Green to Ross Prokop and 27 yards from Green to Coy Kelso.
But the Cowboys never let the lead get below two scores, and are ready to prepare for next week.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Clay said, “but if we work our tails off like we did this week, we’re going to go out there and show them something.”