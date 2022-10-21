GOLIAD — Edna defeated Goliad 21-7 on Friday night, rushing for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
The Cowboys offense turned the ball over twice, but their defense came up with two takeaways of their own, one a fumble recovery that set up a 10-yard touchdown.
The Cowboys led Goliad at halftime 14-7, behind a solid ground game, rushing for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Goliad’s offense struggled for the majority of the half, punting the ball four times, but after their special teams unit forced a fumble, quarterback JP Reyes pounded in a 2-yard touchdown just before halftime.
Entering Friday night’s District 15-3A, Division 1 matchup, Edna was riding a four-game win streak and was coming off of a 46-0 win over Industrial.
During their game against the Cobras, the Cowboys’ defense forced five turnovers, and held Industrial to only 142 yards of total offense.
Goliad’s defense entered with a performance just as impressive, as they shut out Aransas Pass in a 56-0 win last week, creating four takeaways for their offense.