Edna and Goliad come into their District 15-3A, Division I opener under similar circumstances.
The Cowboys (2-2) and Tigers (3-1) are in the second year of adjusting to new systems under second-year head coaches.
The teams had their progress stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic last season, but should be much further along when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Goliad’s Tiger Field.
“This is what we thought we could do if we had a good offseason,” said Goliad coach Kevin Salazar. “We went through boot camp, into the weight room, played 7-on-7 and grinded it out in summer conditioning. We knew. We told our kids, ‘If you commit to it, some good things can happen.’ That’s what happened, these kids made a commitment.”
“I feel good about where we’re at,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We don’t feel like we played well against Columbus last week. They’re a good football team, but I don’t think we played to our potential. Our kids understand that and our coaches understand that and we’re working hard this week to sharpen our knife a little bit so we can get this thing started. We’ve been through the meat grinder. Our first four games were all tough. We’re ready to get started.”
The Cowboys have become more productive in their spread offense.
“We’re pretty good,” said senior Layton Ressman. “We put in a lot of work over the summer and in the spring so we’re prepared. We have more confidence. It’s just a matter of believing in your team, everybody doing their job.”
The Tigers have been able to expand what they run in their slot-T offense.
“Last year, it was, ‘I wonder how this game is gonna go.’ We weren’t really there yet,” said Goliad junior Joseph Council. “But this season, every game we go in thinking, ‘We’ve got this. We can win.’ We’re more of a unit and we know that we’re brothers and we’re just gonna fight every play. The effort is definitely showing.”
Goliad went winless last season, including a 15-8 loss to Edna. But the Tigers have already surpassed their win total of the last two seasons.
“It’ll be a good challenge,” said Goliad senior Walker Wimberly. “We’ll have to be locked in and get everything meshed and locked in here at practice. I think if we can do that, we can handle them.”
The Cowboys were 0-4 coming into last year’s game, but managed to come through a non-district schedule of East Bernard, Bay City, Refugio and Columbus with two wins this season.
“I think it’s all mental,” said junior Dreydan Ashford. “You can be dog tired physically, but as long as you’re mentally going, you’re going to keep pushing yourself. I think a lot of our team needs to learn that aspect to mentally finish a game. We just need to read our keys, stay focused, and if something bad happens, you’ve just got to get over it and go to the next play.”
