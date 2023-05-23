EL MATON — Jaiden Clay won’t pass up an opportunity to get on the field with his Edna teammates.
But Clay admits he has mixed emotions about playing 7on7
Clay and the Cowboys squared off against Tidehaven, Bay City and Columbia on Monday night at Delvin L. Taska Stadium.
“I like that chance to play football anytime,” he said. “I like it to an extent. When it comes to no linemen and not being able to run the ball, it kind of stinks. But it’s not bad being able to compete against other teams doing what we do best.”
Clay will be a senior in the fall and begin his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys.
“I feel like a veteran now,” Clay said. “I’ve been through four different years with four different groups of guys. Each year has taught me something different. I feel like this year is a new year and a new opportunity.”
The Cowboys advanced to Class 3A, Division I semifinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Franklin.
Edna must replace a talented group of linemen, but Clay expects the Cowboys to put together another long playoff run.
“Going into the season I see a group of guys just as capable of doing what we did last year,” he said. “I know they’re younger, but we have the same amount of potential as last year.”
Clay is ready to take on the onus of being a team leader.
“I expect to be more of an on the field and off the field leader,” he said. “I expect to lead the team as far as we can go and be the best we can be.”
Blackcats continue climb
Bay City advanced to the Class 4A, Division I area playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season.
The Blackcats have higher aspirations for the upcoming season.
“I expect us to be better than last year in the upcoming season,” said wide receiver and cornerback Xylan Williams, who will be a junior. “I think we can correct the mistakes we made last year, especially the little mistakes.”
Williams is part of a talented junior class that is ready to enter its third season under head coach Robert Jones.
“We have to focus,” Williams said. “If we want to be better we have to keep focusing and be humble.”
New Orleans bound
Zo’maryon Bryan was one of a number of Bay City senior athletes to sign a letter of intent in February on national signing day.
Bryan signed with Kilgore College, but that won’t be his destination in the fall.
Brayn signed a letter of intent on Monday to play at Grambling State University.
“They had been recruiting me since January,” Bryan said. “I took a visit that month and they told me they couldn’t offer me because of the transfer portal.
“I took a visit to Kilgore a month or two later. They offered me and I was set on going there. Grambling came back a month ago and offered me so I signed there.”
Bryan expects to play center or guard for the Tigers.
Fit to be tied
The teams played a round robin schedule Monday, and Bay City, Edna and Tidehaven each went 2-1, while Columbia finished 0-3.