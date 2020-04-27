Johnny Lesak has been an interim head coach, and he’s about to become a head coach full time.
The Woodsboro school district board of trustees on Monday night named Lesak as the school’s athletic director and head football coach.
Lesak, 33, has been an assistant coach at Edna the past two seasons.
“They’ve always been that one that you know about,” said Lesak, who coached against the Eagles when he was at Runge. “They haven’t blown anybody away, but they’ve been the one you know about. They’ve always seemed to have success.”
Lesak will replace Gary Carpenter, who resigned after going 0-10 in his first season.
Lesak will be Woodsboro’s fourth head coach in the last five years.
“That’s one of those things where sometimes places go in cycles like that and then they’ll get one for a long term,” he said. “It’s got to be the right fit for the kids and the coach. When I applied, I knew it was a place that had success before and could be a long-term situation for me.”
Lesak began his coaching career as a graduate assistant/volunteer at A&M Consolidated. He has also been an assistant at New Caney, Runge and Ganado before coming to Edna.
While at Ganado in 2017, Lesak became the interim head coach when Keith Wright resigned after two games.
“I can tell you at both Runge and Ganado the guys who were head coaches did a good job of letting me be as big a part of everything as they could,” Lesak said. “The only new part is it will be official and full time and those kinds of things. The experience that Coach Wright gave me was invaluable.”
Lesak will do his best to contact the Woodsboro athletes, who aren’t in school because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s anxious to get started.
“I’m going to do whatever they have in place to get in touch with those kids and their families,” Lesak said. “We’re going to get in there and get it done. We have to open up some kind of lines of communication between those kids and me.
“They’ve got good kids from what I remember,” he added. “When I was in Ganado, I watched them play Louise once and I thought they had good kids that worked hard. There’s promise there.”
