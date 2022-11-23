EDNA — Jimmie Mitchell and Jamie Dixon have known each other for the better part of two decades.
Mitchell was the head coach at Sinton from 2002 through 2006. During that stint, Dixon was on the staff at Ingleside. The two were friendly rivals from 2020 to 2021 after Mitchell took the job as Edna’s head coach and Dixon was enjoying a run of district championships at Industrial.
Dixon left Industrial during the offseason, but the two will meet for a third time when the Cowboys (11-1) travel to San Antonio’s Dub Farris Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday to face Dixon’s Blanco (8-4) in the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinals.
“It’s kind of bittersweet in a way because I thought I had gotten rid of him,” Mitchell joked. “But we’ve gotta go play. It’s gonna come down to the kids. It’s not about us.”
Game planning will certainly be a little easier for the two coaches, especially when they used to run almost the exact same defensive schemes when Dixon was leading the Cobras.
“I mean, that does present an issue,” Dixon said over the phone on Monday. “But you’ve got to figure out, up here, what we’re good at and how we can attack them. And (Mitchell) is gonna do the same thing. They’re going to attack us. His brother JR does a great job (on defense) and son (Cass) does a good job on offense. They’re going to try to find what our weaknesses are and attack them.”
The winner will advance to face either Industrial or Llano in the regional championship. If Edna wins, it will be the first time since 2018 the Cowboys made it that far in the playoffs.
“It’d mean a lot,” said senior Chris Robinson. “Because these past few years, we’ve been getting stopped (in) the second, third round. We’ve just gotta get past this hump.”
The Cowboys are coming off a 16-7 win over Randolph in the area round and limited the Ro-Hawks to 149 yards of total offense.
It was the only score Edna has allowed through two games in the postseason.
“We definitely take a lot of pride in our defense,” said senior running back/linebacker Dreydan Ashford, “knowing what plays we’re going to expect, coverages, stunts, everything, and just us being expected to stop it.”
It was also the eighth straight game in which the Cowboys held opponents to a touchdown or less. Edna has four shutouts in that time.
But to win this week, Edna has to win the turnover battle. The Cowboys had an interception, but lost three fumbles in the win over the Ro-Hawks.
“It’s probably going to be one of the most important things, forced turnovers,” said senior defensive end Chris Robinson. “They’re a pretty good team, so we’re gonna force as many turnovers as we can.”
Edna will also be without one of its best defensive lineman in senior Jakub Reyes, who was injured against Randolph.
Mitchell feels he has the guys to pick up his production, but nobody to replace Reyes.
“Losing Jakub is huge. Hopefully we’ll get him back before too long,” Mitchell said. “He’s a special kid so I don’t feel good about it. We don’t got that kind of depth to replace a guy like him. So some other guys are gonna have to step up and play great to make up for it.”