EDNA — Edna assistant track & field coach Jill Koop begins to look for potential athletes when they are in sixth grade.
Koop watches them in the gym and encourages the fastest runners to become members of the team.
Ariana Owens caught Koop’s eye and joined the team as a freshman.
“Coach Koop encouraged me to run track and early in the season, I was like, ‘Dang. I’m actually good at this,’” Owens said. “Throughout my high school career, I got better at everything. When Coach (Ashley) Myers came two years ago, she asked me if I thought about continuing my career.”
Owens answered in the affirmative and made her decision a reality Wednesday in the Edna gym when she made her commitment to Texas Lutheran University official.
“I like the competition,” Owens said. “I like making myself better and seeing my improvement. I like knowing I can do things that a lot of people can’t do. I like the feeling of the exertion, the adrenaline, everything, I love it.”
Owens was a member of the Cowgirls’ 400 and 800-meter relay teams that competed at the state meet last week at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“From the moment I stepped on here, she was a girl I created a bond with,” Myers said. “She had a love for track and a love for running. She has a drive, she works hard in the classroom and puts everything out for her team.”
Myers was a member of the track & field team at Texas Lutheran. She contacted TLU coach Darlene Holland and Owens committed after visiting the Seguin campus.
“I gave Coach Holland her times and said she’s very interested and a hard worker,” Myers said. “Ariana has a big drive going in. She reminds me a lot of myself and she’s real caring and my coach was like, ‘I’ll take her.’”
Owens hopes to major in education/math and after she obtains her degree, return to Edna and coach with Myers.
“I’m going to follow my heart and do something I really like to do and take off with it,” Owens said.
