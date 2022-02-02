EDNA — JaQwon Reed has dreamt of this day since he was 4 years old.
Edna’s standout defensive lineman has wanted to play college football for that long.
To reach that point, Reed made a point to focus on his grades the most during his high school career. The athletic side came easy for him as he helped the Cowboys to their first outright district title since 2015, earning district Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as well.
Wednesday was a realization of that dream as Reed signed his letter of intent to play at Division II Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark..
“I really loved playing football. So, I was like, ‘Man, I’d really like to do this in college and hopefully get to the NFL,’” Reed said. “It’s the perfect story, the perfect ending.”
Reed was one of the first to buy into Jimmie Mitchell’s philosophies when he took over in 2020. His team-first attitude is what stood out to Mitchell when he took the reins of the Cowboys.
“He’s just a selfless kid,” Mitchell said. “He cares about everyone around him. That kind of kid is hard to find. He’s a wonderful kid who’s extremely talented. I’m super happy for him.”
Henderson State, of the Great American Conference, reached out to Reed in early January.
Things moved fast from there and Reed quickly went on an official visit. He fell in love instantly when he got to Arkadelphia.
“When I took my visit, I really loved everything,” Reed said. “I loved everything from the campus to the coaches to the academic side. I really felt at home.”
Yoakum trio makes college plans official
Three Yoakum football players made their plans for college official on Wednesday.
Tre Robbins signed his letter of intent to play football at Texas A&M-Kingsville in the Lone Star Conference, while Cavan Smith and Javon Williams announced plans to play for Division III Sul Ross State University in Alpine.
“We’re very fortunate to have these three up here,” said Yoakum coach Bo Robinson. “These guys, they haven’t gone to school here their whole lives. This probably isn’t what they had in mind when they started high school or junior high. But that’s the thing about plans; your plan isn’t always the right plan.”
In the end, the three fulfilled childhood dreams to play football at the next level.
Robbins will play linebacker for the Javelinas, who went 5-5 this season.
“I’ve dreamt of this my whole life, ever since I started playing football,” Robbins said. “When I walked around the campus and got to see the environment and the people, it just felt like home.”
Smith and Williams, who are stepbrothers and have been together since kindergarten, didn’t need to see the campus to know Sul Ross was the right fit.
After talking to the coaching staff over the phone, the two committed on the spot.
“I had two coaches do that before, but this coach was more energetic about it,” Smith said. “Then he told Javon to come down there and I thought I might as well commit.”
Knowing they were going to stay together was a big selling point for the duo.
“It seems like (the coaches) are really honest,” Williams said. “Then, being able to go off with my brother, it’s a big step for us.
