“I’m a senior, so I didn’t want to hang it up early and lose in the first round,” Robinson said. “I want to make it to the regional tournament and state, so I couldn't let my lower classmen down, and I had to fight hard.”
The Cowboys (18-3) were down 33-20 at halftime, but Robinson knew he could take over the game if he got more touches.
“Kevin said, ‘Coach, give me the ball in the post,’ so we made a couple of adjustments to our normal offense, and Kevin just went to work,” said Edna head coach Sheldon Moor.
In the third quarter alone, Robinson recorded 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“When he wasn’t getting the ball in the post up game, he crashed the boards and got offensive rebounds, put backs, and he willed us back into that game all through the third quarter,” Moor added.
Edna took a 50-48 lead, its first lead since the first quarter, when Robinson came up with a steal and finished on the offensive side of the floor.
The Bulldogs (16-17) went back and forth with the Cowboys in the remaining four minutes of the quarter, until Javone Ragston made the game tying bucket to send the contest to overtime.
In extra time, Edna outscored Marion 11-3 to advance to the area round, where it will play Crystal City.
“It was the fresh start. We love the fresh starts. That’s why we came out at halftime real good and overtime real good,” said Edna’s Markel Soto, who ended the game with 15 points. “It’s just a fresh start and we have all of that mentality.”
"It was relief," Robinson said when the game ended and his team was bi-district champions. "It was a hard game and it felt good to come out with relief in a win."
Class 3A Bi-Distrcit Playoff
Edna 65, Marion 57
Points: (E) Kevin Robinson 28, Markel Soto 15, Floyd Ragston 9, Jovone Ragston 9, Jaiden Clay 4; (M) Travis Randle 17, Richard Rayos 17, Dominic Catellanos 15, Jaiden Riley 3, David Lagunas 1; Halftime: Marion 33-20. 3-pointers: (M) Randle 4, Riley, Rayos 1. Records: Edna 18-3, Marion 16-17.