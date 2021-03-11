VANDERBILT — Edna’s Kila Rodas doesn’t have much time to recover between the 400-meter and 200-meter dashes.
But the lack of rest doesn’t even begin to faze Rodas.
“I rather not recover,” Rodas said. “It seems like a warm-up to me.”
Fatigue is not an issue for Rodas, a junior, who runs the 800, 400 and 200 for the Cowgirls.
Rodas not only stays busy on the track, she also makes quite a few trips to the medal stand.
She won all three races at the Cobra Relays on Thursday night after pulling off the same feat last week at the Shirley Frnka Relays in Goliad.
Rodas won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 25.09 seconds, the 400 in a time of 1:00.00, and the 200 in a time of 25.92.
“I told her to look at it like practice,” said Edna coach Ashley Myers. “We do so many things in practice to prepare her for that. I keep her calm by saying, ‘Everything you do in practice helps you for this right here.’ It helps her power through.”
Rodas began running track in seventh grade and originally competed in distance events, running the 1,600 and 800 and a leg on the 1,600 relay.
“I enjoy track,” Rodas said. “It’s very competitive and I like to be on my own.”
Rodas switched to shorter races this season and has continued to excel.
“Whenever I first came down here, Kila was a distance runner,” Myers said. “They told me that all the way down to the 200 she was fast. In practice, she’s just a workhorse. Every little thing we do, she’s going at it full speed and giving all that she can give. She’s really just a jack of all trades. Whatever we throw at her, she’s going to give us her all.”
Rodas insists she hasn’t done any special training to adjust to her new races.
“I actually do not do anything outside of our school practices,” she said.
Rodas does attempt to run from the front of the field, although she won the 200 at the Cobra Relays with a late burst.
“I try to lead the pack in the first lap (of the 800) and then try to get a gap in the second lap,” Rodas said. “I try to get out fast in the 400, and of course, the 200 is a full-out sprint.”
Neither Myers nor Rodas would commit to her running all three races at the upcoming District 28-3A meet.
But Rodas is looking forward to preparing for district at her next meet in Wharton.
“I had a lot of competition in Goliad which pushed me to have faster times,” she said. “I’ll have a lot of competition in Wharton and I like that.”
Team Results
Edna won the girls team title with 194 points, Yoakum was second with 160 points and Industrial was third with 142 points.
Industrial won the boys team championship with 223 points, Yoakum was second with 156 points, and Edna was third with 148 points.
