SEGUIN — For the past eight games, the Edna Cowboys stifled opposing offenses on their way to a berth in the Region IV-3A, Division I semifinals.
But the team built on defense had trouble stopping Lago Vista’s attack Friday afternoon at Seguin’s Matador Stadium.
Lago Vista punched in a game-winning touchdown with 27 seconds left to beat the Cowboys 33-29 and end Edna’s run in the postseason.
“When you get to this round of the playoffs, there’s a ton of different factors,” said second-year coach Jimmie Mitchell afterward. “You fight against coming out flat. You fight against not playing well.
“You’ve got to give [Lago Vista] credit. They did what they needed to do to win and we didn’t get it done.”
Mitchell’s Cowboys (10-3) held four different leads throughout the contest, but couldn’t stop Lago Vista in the final minutes.
Edna, trailing 26-22 with less than four minutes left, marched 57 yards in seven plays with freshman tailback Kade Rodas scoring on a 12-yard run with 1:40 left.
“That was huge,” Mitchell said about the drive, which came after Lago Vista had retaken the lead thanks to a drive that was twice extended by penalties against the Cowboys. “We went down and got it in. Unfortunately, we just left too much time on the clock.”
Lago Vista’s game-winning drive started from its own 38 after a short kickoff.
Behind quarterback Bowen Stobb and running back Logan Parsons, the Vikings went 62 yards in seven plays.
Parsons carried it twice for 16 yards on the drive and Stobb toted it twice for 25 yards, including an 18-yard carry that took the ball to Edna 13.
On the next play, Stobb hit Ryder Phillips for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Vikings in front.
Lago Vista (9-3) fed Edna a steady dose of Parsons throughout the game with the senior scoring twice in the first half on runs of 35 and 86 yards.
The 35-yarder got the scoring started on the third play of the game.
Edna took the lead for the first time later in the quarter on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jaiden Clay to Cameron Thornton on a screen play.
Parsons’ 86-yard TD run then made it 12-7.
With just one second left in the half, Mitchell made the call to go for a touchdown instead of attempting another field goal, and it paid off.
Clay hit Layton Ressman for an 8-yard touchdown, giving Edna a 15-12 halftime advantage.
Lago Vista went in front again with 4:59 left with Stobb hitting his favorite target, Ethan Helton, for a 10-yard touchdown.
It was one of a dozen catches by Helton on the afternoon.
After the two teams traded fumbles, Clay put Edna in front with a 2-yard touchdown run on a designed keeper with 9:22 left in the fourth.
Lago Vista, on its next possession, benefitted from a pair of penalties to keep the drive going, including a pass interference on third-and-long.
Lago Vista capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown plunge from David Garcia to take a 26-22 advantage.
“I’m super proud of them,” Mitchell said about his team. “They’ll be better because of this next year.”
The coach added that he couldn’t think of anything he would have done different.
“We did what we’ve been doing all year. We just didn’t do it good enough,” he said. “We really didn’t. At times. At times, it was really good. And, at times, it wasn’t. Hopefully we can learn from this and build on it.”
