SPRING — St. Joseph sophomore Harper Edwards won the TAPPS 5A South Regional title, helping the Lady Flyers to a third-place finish at Gleanloche Pines Golf Club on Monday.

Edwards shot an even-par 71 to beat San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall’s Julia Garcia by one stroke.

Garcia edged Edwards by a stroke to win the 2021 TAPPS Class 5A state championship last year at Cottonwood Creek Golf Club in Waco.

The Lady Flyers shot a team score of 423 to qualify for the state tournament at Glen Rose’s Squaw Valley Golf Course May 9-10.

Callie Nelson shot a 93 as the second lowest score for the Lady Flyers. Also competing for the Lady Flyers were Bethany Wright and Elise Sparkman.

Edwards’ 71 equals the score she shot at The Club at Colony Creek in the final round of the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament to finish third.

Edwards will compete in a tournament in Huntsville, Ala., this weekend before teeing up in Glen Rose on Monday.