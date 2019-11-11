TEXARKANA, Texas – Eight members of the University of Houston-Victoria men’s soccer team were named to the Red River Athletic Conference all-conference team on Thursday night with junior Oliver Nugent named the RRAC Newcomer of the Year.
Brody Patience earned his third straight selection to the All-RRAC first team while Brandon Watts and Connagh Wilks earned their second straight first-team honor. Also earning first-team honors were Nugent and Gian Marco Cordoba.
Gifanho Lubikia and Uriel Garcia made the second team, Garcia also was named to the RRAC Champions of Character team. Earning honorable mention recognition was Sydney Tume.
Head coach Adrian Rigby was named the RRAC Coach of the Year.
Nugent has appeared in 14 games scoring seven goals with three assists and two game winning goals, while Patience leads the team with nine goals, 10 assists and five game-winning goals in 16 games. Watts has added four goals and three assists with two game-winning goals in 17 games, while Wilks has added two goals and two assists in 16 games.
Cordoba has tallied 37 saves while allowing eight goals in 16 games. He has a 0.822 save percentage with eight shutouts and a 14-0-2 record in goal.
