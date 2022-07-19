TYLER — Aiden Ballejo, Keaton Koudela, Weldon Bowers and Hudson Bystrek combined on the mound to lead El Campo to an 8-4 win over Bridge City on Monday in an elimination game of the Major League Division of the Texas East State Little League Tournament.
El Campo now takes on unbeaten Pearland in the championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Randy Womble Field at Faulkner Park. The team defeated Lufkin on Sunday, advancing to Monday's victorious game.
Pearland will clinch the title with a win. El Campo needs to win twice to capture the championship. The state title winner advances to the Southwest Regional Tournament with a chance to go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Ballejo pitched 3.2 innings, striking out seven. He was followed by Koudela (1 inning, 1 strikeout), Weldon Bowers (1 inning) and Bystrek (.1 inning).
Koudela led the El Campo bats with four hits — three singles and a double. He scored three runs and had a stolen base.
Other hits were from Ballejo (2), Bystrek (2), Jonah Poenitzsch (2), Caleb Leach (1) and Bowers (1). Scoring runs were Poenitzsch (3), Koudela (2), Ballejo (1), Leach (1) and Bystrek (1).
Bowers had two RBIs.
Nash Chambless had a hit for Bridge City, which also scoring two runs. Luke Erickson and Logan Anderson scored runs and RBIs were from Erickson (1) and Kaysen Click (1).
