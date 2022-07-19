Pearland is continuing their quest to reach the Little League World Series after winning the Major League Division title on Tuesday in Tyler.

The Pearland All-Stars scored a 17-5 four-inning win over El Campo in the Texas East State Tournament on Randy Womble Field at Faulkner Park.

Pearland was unbeaten in the tourney and now advances to the Southwest Region Tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 4-9 in Waco. The Texas East champions will play Arkansas at noon Aug. 4 at Marvin Norcross Stadium.

Other representatives are Texas West, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma. The SW Region champion advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from Aug. 17-28.

El Campo was a never-say-die bunch. After dropping their opening game of the tourney to Bridge City 7-3, the All-Stars rallied for wins over Lufkin (7-6) and Bridge City (8-4) to reach the championship.

Pearland scored wins over Lufkin (8-0) and Bridge City (5-0) to reach the title game.

Pearland led 2-1 and 5-1 before El Campo scored four runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game at 5-5. Pearland followed with 10 runs in the third and two in the fourth.

Jake Zurek and Austin Cummings led Pearland with four hits apiece. Zurek had two doubles and two singles with three RBIs. Cummings added four singles with an RBI.

Jackson Wolfe, the starting pitcher, was a triple shy of the cycle. He had a two-run homer over the left field fence.

Manny Castillo had three hits, including a two-run homer. He just missed another homer when he hit the top of the fence in right-center field.

Bubs Shelton blast a two-run over the 200-foot sign in center field. He later added a sacrifice fly for another RBI. Landon Karel added two singles and an RBI. Ford Hill had two hits (double, single).

Jacolby Mayberry contributed an RBI double and scored three runs.

Others scoring runs were Castillo (3) Zurek (2), Shelton (2), Wolfe (2), Cummings (2), Hill (2) and Karel (1).

Aiden Ballejo led off the game for El Campo with a shot over the center field fence.

Adding hits for the Red & White were Jonah Poenitzsch, Keaton Koudela, Jayden Balderas and Carson Bystrek. Adding RBIs were Poenitzsch and Koudela.

Scoring runs were Ballejo (2), Poenitzsch (1), Balderas (1) and Konnor Beal (1).

Wolfe threw three innings, striking out three. Cooper Arbaugh threw the final inning, striking out one.