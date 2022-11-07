El Campo made its way back into the state rankings after the final week of the regular season.
The Ricebirds (8-2) came in at No. 10 in Class 4A, Division I after a 31-7 win over Brazosport on Friday. El Campo faces Houston Worthing in bi-district at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Katy Legacy Stadium.
El Campo debuted at No. 4 in the preseason rankings.
In Class 4A, Division II, Cuero (9-1) remained at No. 3 after securing a district championship with a 49-7 win over La Grange on Thursday. The Gobblers face Salado in the first round at 7 p.m. on Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium.
Refugio (9-1) and Shiner (8-2) held at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively in Class 2A, Division I after Week 11. The Bobcats beat Ganado 52-26 while the Comanches cruised by Kenedy for a 56-12 win to close out the year.
Refugio faces Ben Bolt at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mathis while Shiner takes on Santa Maria at the same time in Odem.