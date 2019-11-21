El Campo was picked to finish sixth in its seven-team district.
Beeville did not have a head coach until Chris Soza returned for his second stint at the school late in May.
But summer’s doom and gloom has turned into the promise of a winter to remember for the Ricebirds and Trojans.
Beeville (11-0) put together its best regular season in school history before starting the playoffs with a 44-7 victory over Zapata.
El Campo (9-2) bounced back from last year’s sixth-place finish to finish third in district and opened postseason play with a 20-14 win over Fredericksburg.
“The thing about it is each and every year things are different,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “It’s a different year. These are different kids than last year just like Beeville. Coach Soza does a heck of a job. That’s the thing these kids have pride here and in Beeville. They rose up and wanted to prove a point each and every game.”
El Campo and Beeville will look to continue their journey when they meet in a Class 4A, Division I area game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
Soza inherited a talented senior class, but was impressed by how quickly the team picked up the offensive and defensive changes.
“The things we asked them to do going from a spread offense to a slot-T,” he said. “All the things that go with being a first-year coach like a new offense, a new defense, and new personnel. They’ve over-achieved our expectations for sure. Give the coaches a lot of credit for getting the kids to believe and buy into what we’re trying to teach them.”
Condra has been impressed by what he’s seen from the Trojans.
“They’re disciplined,” he said. “Defensively, they fly around to the football and they give you different looks. Offensively, they’re in the slot-T moving around stuff and all of a sudden they’re in the spread. It makes it tough to defend them. You just have to recognize and make sure you get lined up right. They don’t make personnel changes when they go from the spread to the slot. That makes it even harder. We just have to do a good job of adjusting.”
Condra was pleased with his team’s defensive effort against Fredericksburg, which included a goal-line stand and two interceptions.
“I was really proud of the way our defensive guys stepped up each and every time,” he said. “They did things we had to do to win the football game. Offensively, when we needed to take it in and score we did that. We need to do a better job of being consistent there at times.”
Soza was pleasantly surprised with how quickly the Trojans have adapted to the offense, which is directed by his son, Eric, the offensive coordinator.
“Winning fixes a lot of things and we won early on,” Chris Soza said. “The kids just kind of believed and after one win became the next one. Our formula for success is we stayed pretty healthy all year. No. 2 is we played really good defense that has kept us in games. A lot of things came together and it’s just been one of those special seasons obviously. I’ll always remember because how it happened.”
Soza knows the Trojans will have to slow El Campo’s running game to have the season continue.
“We’re going to work hard,” he said. “Hopefully, we can continue playing well and be sound on defense and slow them down and offensively we can keep the ball away from them.”
Condra has the same expectations for the Ricebirds.
“You’ve got to go out there and focus on the little things,” he said. “You have to take care of what’s in front of you. You can’t look down the road.”
NOTES: The winner will advance to the regional round against the winner of Friday’s La Feria-Liberty Hill game.
