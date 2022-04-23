PORT LAVACA — El Campo woke up still in the clouds.

The Ricebirds knocked off District 24-4A leader and No. 4-ranked Bellville, 9-4, on Friday, handing the Brahmas (20-4, 8-1) their first district loss of the season.

It would’ve been easy for El Campo to rest on its laurels for Saturday’s non-district tilt with Calhoun on Saturday.

Instead, the Ricebirds capitalized on 10 walks and three errors to down Calhoun 5-2 in a battle of playoff teams.

“We were a little emotionally drained from last night,” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “But they battled through it. Bellville was a big win for us. I told them today I don’t care how we do it, as long as we pick up the win.”

Freshman Lane Schulz allowed two runs, one of which was unearned, and struck out three batters for El Campo (18-7).

As the playoffs loom, Clay said he hopes Schulz will be able to chew up a few innings for the Ricebirds.

“We’re expecting a lot out of him,” Clay said. “He’s gonna be a good, elite arm for us when he gets older. He’s gonna throw innings in the playoffs for us and (Calhoun) is a playoff team.”

Kyle Barosh came on in relief and allowed just two hits and two walks in three innings.

He started a streak of four consecutive innings with a run for El Campo when he scored on an error in the first. The Ricebirds added a run in each the second and third before Cameron Conrad and Caiden Schulz each scored on separate wild pitches in the fourth inning.

El Campo scratched across four hits on Saturday.

“It’s beneficial because we work as a team and still get momentum going into the last game of district and then playoffs,” Barosh said. “Coming here just helps us work on our game and get better.”

Calhoun (10-16-1) had won three of its last four district games and wanted to get looks at different pitchers before its season finale with Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday.

The Sandcrabs used four different pitchers, with Ricky Martinez getting the start.

Following that finale, Calhoun then will play a seeding game with Ingleside to determine the third and fourth seeds from District 26-4A.

“It’s a must-win as far as that third-seed,” Calhoun coach Scott Elliott said. “So I was just getting some guys some work today on the mound. I’ve spent a lot of time with each of them, so I spread it out.”

The Sancrabs’ offensive plight was compounded by a 2-for-9 performance with runners in scoring position.

Calhoun, trailing 5-2 in the sixth, had the bases loaded before striking out and flying out in consecutive at-bats.

Elliott understands his team will not get away with that in the postseason.

“In order to advance, we’re gonna have to focus on those runs in at the plate,” Elliott said. “We’re kind of hot and cold when it comes to that. We’ve had some games where the guys have been hitting and then there’s some time when we weren’t able to produce.”

NON-DISTRICT

El Campo 5, Calhoun 2

El Campo 111 200 0 — 5 4 0

Calhoun 100 100 0 — 2 4 3

W: Lane Schulz. L: Ricky Martinez. Highlights: (EC) Schulz 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K; Kyle Barosh 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; (C) Garrett Saldivar 1-for-2, 1 RBI. Records: El Campo 18-7; Calhoun 10-16-1.