EL CAMPO – Philip Hundl won three events to lead the El Campo boys to the team championship of the 56th Annual Ricebird Relays on Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
Hundl won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and high jump.
The Ricebirds finished with 141.33 points.
East Bernard won the girls team championship with 152.5 points. Victoria West was second with 101 points.
Sawyer Broughton won the 100-meter dash, Kailee Marques won the 800-meter run, and the Warriors won the 800-meter relay.
For complete results, see AdvoSports.com and VictoriaAdvocate.com/EEdition.
Following are results from the Ricebird Relays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.