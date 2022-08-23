EL CAMPO — The confines of Ricebird Gym haven’t been friendly to El Campo early in the year.
The Ladybirds struggled in losses to Columbus and Calhoun, their only true home matches through 14 contests, and were coming off a fourth-place finish at the Sinton tournament over the weekend.
“We definitely needed a confidence booster at a home game,” said El Campo coach Brittany Oruonyehu. “We’ve always done well away.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s non-district tilt with Victoria West, Oruonyehu made the goal simple for her team.
“Our goal tonight was to win our first home game,” she said.
Behind 14 kills each from senior Kate Bodungen and sophomore Adaline Hundl, and 21 total aces the Ladybirds picked up the win over West in four sets (25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19).
The Warriors swept El Campo (8-7) in tournament play at the Columbus tournament during the first week of the season.
“That just shows how much improvement and how hard we’ve been working,” Bodungen said. “We just work really well together and have been gelling really well.”
Bodungen was an ace away from double figures in the win.
She attributes that to Oruonyehu’s practice regimen to perfect El Campo’s ability at the service line.
“The coaches give us these numbers we’ve been practicing and we hit them in practice,” Bodungen said. “We constantly practice our serve.”
Bodungen was voted team captain this year and her ability to seize the game showed why, according to Oruonyehu.
“Kate is an all-around player for us,” Oruonyehu said. “Defensively, she’s come a long way from last year. She wants to get the ball to the setter so other hitters can have their shot and she’s happy for them.”
Being able to score at the net and from the service line brought El Campo a level of confidence Oruonyehu hopes to build on before district play starts.
“Once we get them on the service and we get the ball back, we’re ready to get the kill and defend the serve as long as we can,” Oruonyehu said.
West (14-6) had an opportunity to tie the second set and potentially pull level in the match after Grace Weiler and Caroline Cohen managed a block to cut the deficit to 16-15.
However, the Warriors’ 18 errors in the second set proved to be too tall of a task. West committed 12 errors in the first set, as well.
“Tonight, we needed to clean up our side of the court and minimize our errors,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “We needed to focus on in-play efficiency. Unfortunately, it was one of those nights where our errors caused our loss.”
Non-District
El Campo 3, Victoria West 1
West 18 17 25 19
El Campo 25 25 22 25
Highlights: (W) Hannah Loest 10 Kills, 14 digs, 1 ace; Caroline Cohen 6 kills; Destiny Fuentez 21 digs, 3 aces; Daidree Zarate 7 digs, 3 kills; (EC) Kate Bodungen 14 kills, 9 aces; Jillian Croix 4 aces; Adaline Hundl 14 kills, 3 aces; Records: West 14-6; El Campo 8-7.
