“I think (the Bellville game) really showed us what we can be,” said senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen. “That’s the No. 1-ranked team and we went that hard with them. It really showed us what we’re capable of.”
Tuesday’s win over the Lady Jays (18-22, 6-4) completed the season sweep and secured second place for the Ladybirds (21-9, 8-2) with two matches left in the season.
“From the beginning, we knew we were gonna be something great. We had something to prove,” said head coach Brittany Oruonyehu. “I think we have succeeded. Now our only hope is to just keep winning game by game and finish.”
Sophomore hitter Adeline Hundl provided a spark with 18 kills and Bodungen added 13.
Trailing 7-4, Hundl picked up two kills and an ace during a 4-0 run to take a brief 8-7 lead. She finished the set with seven kills.
“I think when our team is down like that and we’re lacking execution, it really lights a fire in me and I’m just kind of like, ‘Okay, we need to pick it up.,’" Hundl said. "For me, it’s just motivation to do better.”
Hundl did the same in the third set after the Ladybirds allowed an 11-1 run to fall behind 11-6 and eventually as many as six points. She finished with six kills in the set as El Campo closed on an 11-4 run.
Getting their top hitters going is what Oruonyehu hopes gets the rest of the team in rhythm on offense.
“We have a lot of sparks on this team. I think our biggest sparks are Addy and Kate,” Oruonyehu said. “When they’re on, they’re ready to go. The rest of the team kind of follows and they step up to the plate. You don’t see a lot of mistakes, especially when they’re on because the rest of the team is going to do their part and do what they need to do.”
Junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson did her part by setting up most of Hundl and Bodungen’s kills, racking up 28 assists Tuesday night.
Staying calm in the first and third sets was her main focus to help El Campo engineer its comebacks.
“Whenever it’s a tight game with a team that’s previously gone to state or is ranked very high in the state, it can be very intimidating,” Stephenson said. “But I’m learning this season and against tough teams I can’t let that affect anything about how we play or how I play. Then I have to push through no matter what and keep my focus on the goal, which is winning.”
