The No. 3 Ricebirds improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in district.
El Campo won for the 15th time in the last 16 outings in the 118th game and the 102nd consecutive meeting of the state’s oldest continuous rivals.
“We found ways,” said El Campo coach Chad Worrell. “The offensive coaches found some formations that gave us chances and we made some adjustments. We relied on some different people tonight early, especially in the first half. Stephen (Davis), Johntre (Davis), Sloan (Hubert) the tight end had a big night, and Reed Jung had that long play.”
The Ricebirds rolled up 533 yards offense, including 411 on the ground, as they improved to 65-44-9 overall against Bay City.
“They are still our rivals so we have to go hard,” said El Campo defensive lineman Clarence Farrow. “We’re not going to let up for any team. We still enjoy playing Bay City and beating Bay City.”
Farrow and the defensive line did their part by limiting the Blackcats (2-5, 0-3) to a net of 80 yards rushing and sacked quarterback Joel Davalos six times.
“We were getting through the line pretty easily,” Farrow said. “They couldn’t really stop us. We knew that their offensive line was a little weaker than last week so we were going to blitz them. I think our defense was on point, and I think we’re going to be good for the rest of the season.”
El Campo took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 18 plays before scoring on a 7-yard pass from Isaiah Anderson to Rueben Owens.
The Ricebirds pulled off a fake punt and overcame two fumbles and two penalties on the drive that consumed 7 minutes and 19 seconds of the opening quarter.
“It wasn’t real crisp and we had too many penalties in the first half,” Worrell said. “We played well and had the lead. I thought we lost the edge there coming out for the second half. They were still playing hard and our kids adjusted. Sometimes it happens in a game like this. I was really pleased in the first half with the way the defense played and the way the offense executed.”
El Campo had six players with more than 50 yards rushing, including DK Ward, Norman, Owens, Davis, Drake Resendez and Jung.
They scored on runs of 83 yards by Ward, 51 yards by Jung, 6 yards by Norman, a 43-yard pass from Brock Rod to Hubert, and a 10-yard run by Davis. Diego Gutierrez added a 34-yard field goal.
“It was exciting,” said Norman, a sophomore, who was playing against Bay City on the varsity level for the first time. “I was scared at first, but once I got a touch I was good. We’re a good team. We still have a lot of stuff to work on, but we’re going to be there.”
Bay City trailed 31-0 at halftime, but scored on runs of 9 and 10 yards by Brice Turner in the third quarter.
“They’re young and we moved a lot of guys up,” said Bay City coach Robert Jones, who is starting only two seniors. “We’re depending on them because we’re trying to build this thing back up to what it used to be when myself and Coach Anthony Smith played for Bay City. Rome wasn’t built in a day. These kids have bought in. We don’t have a lot of numbers, but we have a lot of kids with heart.”
El Campo has numbers and bigger goals than defeating its rival.
“We’re excited but not too excited,” Norman said. “We’ve got to prepare for next week.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
