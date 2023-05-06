COLUMBUS — El Campo could almost already see a berth to the regional quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

After dropping Game 2 of the best-of-three series against Cuero 7-5 to tie it 1-1 after winning on Friday, the Ladybirds were in front for most of Game 3.

They entered the sixth inning with a 7-2 lead. However the Lady Gobblers (27-10-1) were able to pull within 1.

With two outs and bases loaded, it was on Game 2 losing pitcher Carlee Bubela, who had just relieved Bridget Dorotik, to get the Ladybirds out of the inning.

She pulled through, striking out Cuero’s Kennedy Garza to get the defense off the field. The Ladybirds’ offense came on and added four insurance runs in an 11-6 win to claim the Class 4A, Area round series 2-1 in Columbus.

El Campo (29-8-1) moves on to the regional quarterfinals, where it will face Boerne.

“It kind of felt like it gave me closure because, obviously I pitched as hard as I could in (Game 2), but it just didn’t go my way," Bubela said. "Being able to come here and shut them down, it felt really good."

“She’s a competitor,” said El Campo head coach Bill Savell, about Bubela. “If she didn’t get it, I knew we still had six outs, and they were down to four, so I just felt like we were having good at-bats."

One player that gave the Ladybirds a good at-bat was senior Kendra Miller, who recorded a two-run triple in the seventh inning of Game 3. She was able to score on the same play after a Cuero error and end the game with three RBIs and two runs.

“It felt really good because I've been nervous about my hitting, but just to get a really good hit brought my energy up,” she said.

Also adding two-run base hits in Game 3 for El Campo were were Faith Thigpen and Keona Wells.

Despite the loss, Cuero head coach Cody Miller was pleased with his team's performance.

"After getting beat last night, it would have been easy for us to go and hang our head and have low energy and be down on ourselves, but I thought we came in and had a more disciplined approach at the plate," he said.

The Lady Gobblers ended Game 2's win with eight hits including a two-run double from junior Camdyn Lange, who also added a two-run homer in Game 3. Pitcher Cameron Deleon picked up the win in Game 2.

"Our pitchers played well. We played great defense. There was just some things that didn't go our way," Miller said.

Savell was glad his Ladybirds were able to get past Cuero, but he knows the road moving forward isn't going to get any easier.

“The playoffs in Texas are survive and advance,” Savell said. “Everybody’s good. Everybody’s that's in this round of the playoffs is good, and it’ll be that way the rest of the way.”

Class 4A, Area Round

Game 2

Cuero 7, El Campo 5

El Campo 002 003 0 — 5 10 3

Cuero 013 111 X — 7 8 0

W: Carmen Deleon. L: Carlee Bubela. Highlights: (EC) Ashley Fisher 2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR; Carlee Bubela 1-for-3, 2 RBI. (C) Bromli Watson 2-for-4, RBI, R; Camdyn Lange 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Abigail Aguilar 1-for-3, RBI.

Game 3

El Campo 11, Cuero 6

Cuero 002 004 0 — 6 6 2

El Campo 204 004 X — 11 11 0

W: Bridget Dorotik. L: Carly Pullin. Highlights: (C) Abigail Aguilar 2-for-3, RBI, R; Camdyn Lange 1-for-4, 2 RBI, HR; Bromli Watson 1-for-3, RBI, R; (EC) Kendra Miller 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Faith Thigpen 2-for-3, 2 RBI, R; Keona Wells 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R. Records: Cuero 27-10-1; El Campo 29-8-1.