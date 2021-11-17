EL CAMPO — El Campo is no stranger to the playoffs, but long playoff runs have often eluded the Ricebirds.
El Campo advanced to the state final in 2012 out of Region IV, but has been to the third round only three times since and just twice in Region III.
The Ricebirds (10-1) will attempt to put their recent past behind them when they take on Lindale (7-4) in a Class 4A, Division I area game at 7 p.m. Thursday at McLane Stadium in Waco.
“It’s a big, different atmosphere,” said junior Reed Jung. “The community has a lot of faith in this team. I think we have the talent to go far.”
First-year El Campo coach Chad Worrell insists the team’s entire focus has been on Lindale, and hasn’t revisited the past at any point during the season.
“We don’t talk about that,” Worrell said. “We have not discussed it. I really didn’t even know about it. I think if you know about it and you talk about it, that gets in their mind.”
Worrell has been a part of a number of postseason runs, having coached Brock to a state championship in 2015. He was an assistant on two state championship teams at Celina.
“You’ve got to keep your kids fresh and focused,” Worrell said. “So many times your kids lose focus because they listen to outside people. Really what you want is you don’t want your kids to think about anything. The best teams I’ve coached that have made runs were tunneled in on who we played that week.”
The Ricebirds have had no problem centering their attention on the Eagles and quarterback Sam Peterson, who has passed for 2,547 yards and 23 touchdowns, and rushed for 722 yards and eight touchdowns.
“You try to limit his big plays,” Worrell said. “You try to disrupt and make him uncomfortable. With his rushing game, he does a great job of finding open spots.
“It starts with their offensive line. They’re way overlooked, and well coached and really don’t make any mistakes. It’s somehow figuring out a way of throwing them into some negative plays and making him uncomfortable in the pocket.”
El Campo has had its share of defensive struggles this season, but the players have seen progress from week to week.
“We’ve shown a lot of improvement,” Jung said. “When we played Fulshear, we couldn’t even line up right. We’re starting to get it down and we have gotten better week by week.”
“Our chemistry became stronger,” added senior David Ursery. “We feel like our communication has really blended. Everybody has to do their own job.”
The Ricebirds have been prolific on offense behind running backs Rueben Owens (2,463 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns) and Johntre Davis (1,135 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns), but Worrell is convinced they haven’t played they’re best football.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better,” Worrell said. “I still think we’ve got a lot of room to improve. That’s key too in the playoffs. Those teams that plateau out, that don’t continue to get better, those are the teams that sometimes get upset.
“The teams that continue to improve and get better as the playoffs go, those are the teams that make runs too unless you’re just overly blessed with talent.”
NOTES: El Campo will be the home team...Tickets are $15 at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.