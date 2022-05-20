COLLEGE STATION — The El Campo Ricebirds have ended their run in the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships, falling 8-1 to Lake Belton in Game 2 of its series.

On Friday, the drama was set with the Ricebirds needing a victory in Game 2 to continue forward in the Class 4A Regional Semifinal. El Campo fell 2-1 in Thursday's Game 1 contest. And unfortunately for the Ricebirds, they lost again and ended their streak in the state tournament.

El Campo head coach Hailey Colwell said while her team's journey this season was historic, she expects more history to be broken in her program's future.

"It's the first time in 22 years we made it this far, and the junior and senior group is really strong. They led the pack," Colwell said. "But also we had my freshman pitcher Carlee Bubela come in and make a huge impact on this program this year, and you know, we're going to miss those seniors, but we have a lot of potential coming up here."

Once again, Texas A&M softball's Davis Diamond served as the players' stage in College Station.

Senior third baseman Alyssa Mendez said getting to play at a Texas A&M athletic facility is a memory she will treasure for eternity.

"(Playing in Davis Diamond) was a huge experience for me," Mendez said. "It's an amazing experience. It's a beautiful field, and it was awesome playing here."

El Campo came out strong in the top of the first, with one hit from Mendez. Although the inning didn't result in any runs, it concluded with two Ricebirds left on base.

Unfortunately, this momentum didn't continue onto the pitching mound for El Campo.

Ricebird Bridget Dorotik started out rough at the pitching mound, walking four batters and giving up five runs, one of which was a homer for two RBI due to her previously walking two players.

Following this, El Campo changed to Bubela, who pitched Thursday's contest. Bubela went on to record two strikeouts.

During the bottom of the first, Lake Belton got on the scoreboard when Casey Schultz hit a home run with Madison Lux and Shelby Schultz already on base after being walked by Bubela.

The bottom of the third cemented El Campo's loss, with three runs being scored, some of which were due to Ricebird errors in the outfield.

Going into the top of the seventh, the board read 8-0.

Not to go down without a fight, the Ricebirds tried their hardest to rally. Junior Ashley Fisher and Heather Farrar hit singles, with Anna Rod eventually hitting a single for one RBI.

"(Getting this far) means so much. I love this team so much. This team has so much fight … we just never give up."

Though, this was all the Ricebirds managed to score, giving the game away to Lake Belton, 8-1.

"This journey, this team … I'm so happy to be a part of this team," Mendez said. "We've come so far. We made history with our school coming this far in this fourth round, and I couldn't be more proud of these girls."

Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn said while his Broncos locked down business Friday night, they still have more to concur.

"Our mantra all year has been 'unfinished business,'" Blackburn said. "And tonight was an exclamation point on our mantra."

Lake Belton advances to the Regional Final, to be played on Saturday to either play Liberty or Taylor High School.

Colwell said she has high expectations for El Campo's future in the UIL Texas Softball State Championships.

"Once we're here (in the playoffs), I think that's where we're going to be reaching in the years to come," Colwell said.

BOX SCORE:

CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Game 2

Lake Belton 8, El Campo 1

El Campo 000 000 1 — 1 5 2

Lake Belton 503 000 — 8 7 0

W: (B) Zakayia Fredrick, 6 Ks, L: (C) Carlee Bubela, 2 Ks. Highlights: (C) Alyssa Mendez 1-for-3, 1 1B; Ashley Fisher 2-for-4, 2 1B; Heather Farrar 1-for-3, 1 1B, 1 run; Anna Rod 1-for-3, 1 1B, 1 RBI; Keona Wells 1-for-2, 1 1B, (B) Shelby Schultz 1 run; Madison Lux 1-for-4, 1 1B, 1 run; Casey Schultz 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI; Elaine Herrera 2 runs; Haley Hoffman 1-for-3, 1 1B, 1 run; Angie Deleon 1 run; Fredrick 2-for-3, 2 1Bs, 4 RBIs, 1 run. Records: El Campo 22-14; Lake Belton 28-5.