El Campo was trying to do something it hadn't done in 14 years on Thursday night — win an area playoff match.
And after convincingly coming out on top in their first set against La Vernia in their Class 4A area playoff match, it looked as if the Ladybirds were on track to accomplish this.
“During the first set we played lights out, I mean it was amazing,'' said junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson.
However, El Campo (29-12) struggled in the following three sets, and ended up falling to La Vernia 3-1 (25-16, 10-25, 13-25, 14-25) at Victoria West High School.
“I think that we maybe just thought that we already had it in the bag, but that will never work when you play a three out of five set game because there’s other chances to have a loss,” Stephenson added. “Then when it really started going downhill it really stuck with us.”
It was early in the second set where the Lady Bears (37-9) were able to gain momentum that carried on through the rest of the match.
Following a 7-3 start, the Lady Bears went on to score nine straight points against the Ladybird defense, which committed over 15 errors in the set.
“We had a lot of errors with our serve receive. A lot of that led to our out of system placement and we just couldn’t perform,” said El Campo head coach Brittany Oruonyehu.
After the rough second set, the Ladybirds struggled to finish off the match, recording over 25 errors over the next two sets.
“I think serve receive has been hurting us all season, and in the second set that’s just where it killed us, mainly just our passing, and that just carried onto the next sets,” said senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen.
“We just have to learn how to cross over the (errors) and pick ourselves back up,” Stephenson said. “I know I have a problem with that, but I’m learning and trying to get stronger at that.”
Stephenson ended the match leading the team in the assist category (25), while Bodungen ended the match recording a team-high 11 kills. El Campo’s Addie Hundl also added 10 kills in the match.
Bodungen was one of four seniors on El Campo’s team to have their high school career end on Thursday night. Oruonyehu was able to share a special moment with all of them after the match.
“(They’re) probably the best seniors that have come through, and I was very proud of them for how they performed,” Oruonyehu said.
“It’s very tough because we all thought that we were going to win this game, so just losing it was kind of a shocker to us and we weren’t expecting this,” Bodungen added.
Stephenson was disappointed to have played her final game with Bodungen and the rest of the senior class.
"The seniors were a really big part of this team, they always have been, and we're going to miss them so much next year," she said.
Class 5A Area
La Vernia 3, El Campo 1
El Campo 25 10 13 14
La Vernia 16 25 25 25
Highlights: (EC) Kaitlyn Stephenson 25 assists, 2 blocks; Kat Bodungen 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Addie Hundl 10 kills; Ella Rod 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Kinsley Cerny 2 aces; Brianna Jensen 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Hannah Mickelson 2 kills, 1 block; Records: El Campo 29-12, La Vernia 37-9