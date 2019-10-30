EL CAMPO — El Campo’s Rueben Owens returned an interception for a touchdown on the third play of El Campo’s first 7on7 game of the summer.
Owens’ pick-six was just a preview of what was to come from the incoming freshman, as he repeated the feat in the next five 7on7 games.
“Just watching him each week, we knew he had some great athleticism and was a really good football player,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “We could see he was capable of making great plays. It’s just something that he’s a very coachable young man and it’s been great to see him kind of grow up these last few weeks.”
Owens has fit right in and played an important role in a resurgence for the Ricebirds, who have bounced back from last season’s 3-7 finish and will take a 7-1 record into Friday’s District 13-4A, Division I game at Bay City.
“Playing 7on7 got me a lot ready,” Owens said. “I just had to keep working. It’s harder and faster on the varsity level. I had to get bigger, get faster and work harder every day.”
El Campo’s Reuben Owens @ii_rueben runs the ball during practice at Ricebird Stadium. pic.twitter.com/ljGZw3BoXM— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 30, 2019
Owens has become an integral part of El Campo’s triple-threat backfield, which also includes junior Charles Shorter and sophomore Johntre Davis.
Owens has carried 100 times and rushed for 600 of the Ricebirds’ district-leading 2,610 yard total.
“We’ve got three really good running backs and it makes it hard to key in on one guy,” Condra said. “I think that’s one of the things that’s really helped us click also.”
Owens also starts at free safety, and has averaged 19.5 yards on his four punt returns.
Former El Campo @RicebirdsFB and Baylor player and current assistant coach Derrick Cash on freshman Rueben Owens @ii_rueben pic.twitter.com/Ux1kAkbfep— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 31, 2019
El Campo assistant coach Derrick Cash, who played running back for the Ricebirds before playing safety at Baylor, recognizes Owens has barely tapped into his full potential.
“It’s just pure raw talent,” Cash said. “I don’t think he’s totally grasped it yet. He’s coming from middle school to playing varsity football. The more he gets reps and the older he gets and seeing it and feeling it and develop that patience where he gets behind the blockers and set up his blocks, it’s going to come around.”
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Owens knows he has room to grow, but has shown enough promise to have received offers from LSU, Arkansas and Oregon State.
El Campo’s Rueben Owens @ii_rueben discusses his freshman season. pic.twitter.com/45NeQ5cToY— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 31, 2019
“It means a lot to get those offers,” Owens said. “I just can’t stop. I’ve got to keep working.”
Condra has no complaints about how Owens has handled the attention or his ability to keep his mind on the present.
“We’ve talked about keeping things in perspective,” Condra said. “The thing I told him is that he still has 3½ years of being a Ricebird, so that’s the big key. Just enjoy this time and keep getter better.”
Owens had to watch from the stands as El Campo struggled and missed the playoffs last season.
But he’s done his part to make certain this year’s team doesn’t allow history to repeat itself.
“I just want to keep progressing and don’t stop,” Owens said. “We just work. We all worked and got better.”
