EL CAMPO — Isaiah Anderson has been around El Campo football for most of his life.
But Anderson is convinced this year’s Ricebirds have a chance to be special.
“I feel like it’s one of the best teams we’ve had so far in El Campo,” Anderson said. “We’ve got three great running backs, we’ve got wide receivers, we’ve got a great defense, we’ve got a great line and we’ve got a lot of returners from last year. We have a good group and a good core.”
Anderson will try to make the most of the talent around him when he starts at quarterback in El Campo’s season opener against Gonzales at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ricebird Stadium.
“We’ve got a whole new coaching staff, a whole new offense and a whole new defense,” he said. “I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot right now.”
Chad Worrell who came from Brock to take over as El Campo’s coach has been pleased with what he’s witnessed in practice and the Ricebirds’ two scrimmages.
“I’ve seen some kids play hard and with some great effort,” Worrell said. “We’ve made some mistakes but they’re all correctable. We’ve given up some big plays, but hopefully we’ve learned from that. It’s still a learning process. We’re probably ahead of where I thought we would be going into Week 1. We’re not where we want to be later in the season.”
Gonzales coach Michael Waldie is anxious to see how much the Apaches have improved from last season when they dropped a 35-0 decision to El Campo.
“We feel we’re way closer to the nine-win team that beat Yoakum, Cuero, La Vernia and Boerne (in 2019) than the disaster that was last year with COVID,” he said “We need a measuring stick. What a better one than El Campo as far as this South region goes.”
Waldie has been impressed with the way Worrell has taken advantage of his player’s skills.
“I think the difference is they’re in what they need to do to be really, really good,” Waldie said. “They seem like they have way more weapons, but I think it’s the wing-T. Do they seem more athletic and seem deeper? Yes. But it’s a lot of the same kids, they just are able to get more on the field at the same time.”
Worrell’s biggest concern is with his team executing the fundamentals.
“We want to be prepared and take care of our assignments and play with effort,” he said. “Football is a simple game of blocking and tackling. The team that does that better usually wins the game. We want to be better at blocking and tackling than the other team.”
Lavaca County rivals square off
Shiner and Hallettsville started last season at Comanche Stadium in Shiner.
They ended it in the state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Shiner won the Class 2A, Division I state championship — its third state title — and Hallettsville lost in the Class 3A, Division I state final.
The Comanches opened the season with a 44-34 win over Hallettsville. Shiner has won the last three games between the Lavaca County rivals, but the Brahmas lead the overall series 11-7.
Shiner, ranked No. 2, and Hallettsville, ranked No. 10, open the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brahma Memorial Stadium in Hallettsville.
“When you play good teams, you learn what your weaknesses are, what you need to work on and how to get yourself better,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “It’s a good starting point for us. We always get a good game from Hallettsville.”
“I think it’s good for us,” agreed Hallettsville linebacker Price Pruett. “We get to start off hard and we’ll see where we’re at in the season.”
