EL CAMPO — Seth Hallinger knew El Campo hadn’t beaten Sealy in quite some time.
Hallinger also understood he had a chance to do something about it.
“They are a really good hitting team, really aggressive, and this is probably the second biggest if not the biggest game,” he said. “We really wanted to beat them. We hadn’t beaten them in a long time. We came out and gave it all we’ve got, and we came out with it.”
Hallinger pitched a five-hitter to lead El Campo to a 3-0 District 24-4A win Tuesday night at Legacy Field.
“I told the boys before the game that I had been here for four years,” said El Campo coach Trent Popp. “The first two years we played them in the playoffs and lost to them two straight. Last year they swept us, and this year they got us the first time. It feels good to beat them.”
The Ricebirds (18-4-1) improved to 5-1 in district and maintained at least a share of the district lead.
Hallinger did not issue a walk, but hit four batters, and the Tigers (7-17, 4-2) had a base runner in every inning.
He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third inning.
“Last time we faced them, they were sitting on a lot of fastballs and we didn’t mix it up very well,” Hallinger said. “Towards the end of the game, we mixed it up better. The approach was to come up here and mix it up and gut it up.”
The teams were locked in a scoreless tie into the fifth inning before El Campo broke through.
Dean Poenitzsch reached on a three-base error to lead off the inning and came home on a single by Bryce Rasmussen.
“After the leadoff triple so to speak by Dean, I was looking for a fastball,” Rasmussen said. “The first pitch, I took the opportunity.”
Jackson David added to the lead with a two-out, two-run single.
“That was awesome,” Popp said. “Rasmussen came through, and then David came through with the big two-out, two RBI single. It was just a great night all around for those guys.”
Hallinger took care of the final two innings, stranding runners on first base in the sixth and seventh.
“He threw a heck of a ballgame,” Popp said. “He worked himself into some jams, but he worked himself right back out of them. We can’t ask for anything more than that.”
District 24-4A
El Campo 3, Sealy 0
Sealy 000 000 0 – 0 5 2
El Campo 000 030 x – 3 5 1
W: Seth Hallinger. L: Jose Bludau. Highlights: (S) Tyler Hennessey 3-for-4. (EC) Hallinger 7 IP 5 H 0 R 4 HP 0 BB 5 SO; Bryce Rasmussen 1-for-2, RBI; Jackson David 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Ryan King 1-for-2, 2B. Records: Sealy 7-17, 4-2; El Campo 18-4-1, 5-1.
