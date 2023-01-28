EL CAMPO — The El Campo girls and boys teams combined to win 12 events as both teams captured Region III-4A titles Saturday at the Houston Lamar Natatorium.
The Ladybirds won six events and racked up 304 points to easily outdistance Lufkin Hudson, which finished second with 216 points. Bay City was fourth with 150 points.
The Ricebirds also won six events and scored 231.5 points. Stafford was second with 206 points.
El Campo’s Kelly Garner was named boys swimming coach of the meet, and Shanna Evans was named girls diving coach of the meet.
El Campo’s Holly Fogelle was named girls diver of the meet after winning the 1-meter event and setting a pool record with 228.30 points.
El Campo’s Dylan Cook was named boys swimmer of the meet. Cook swam a leg on the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays and was first in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Ladybirds’ 200-yard medley relay team of Allison Vallejo, Riley Wallis, Juliann Little and Rachel Evans and the 200 freestyle relay team of Wallis, Vallejo, Little and Clara Frisbie each finished first.
Wallis won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Little won the 50 freestyle.
Joining Cook on the Ricebirds’ medley relay team were Zane Garner, Evan Vasquez and Kaden Beal, and Garner, Julian Aguirre and Beal also swam on the freestyle relay team.
Garner also won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Little finished second in the 100 butterfly and Rachel Evans was second in the 50 freestyle to qualify for the state meet.
The Bay City girls 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of Victoria Sliva, Kaydence Sanchez, Megan Moya and Lucie Frick each finished second and qualified for the state meet.
Frick also finished second in the 100 freestyle, and Moya was second in the 500 freestyle.
Bay City’s Ian Ramos finished second in the one-meter diving competition.
The Class 4A state meet is scheduled for Feb. 9-10 at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.