SAN ANTONIO — The El Campo girls won five medals and finished third in the team standings at the UIL Class 4A Swimming & Diving State Meet.
The Ladybirds brought home two silver and three bronze medals from the inaugural Class 4A meet, which concluded Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool.
El Campo senior Zane Garner won a silver and bronze medal for the Ricebirds, who finished ninth in the team standings.
Junior Riley Wallis captured a silver medal by finishing second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.71), and junior Holly Foegelle placed second in the one-meter diving (322.05) competition.
Junior Juliann Little was third in the in the 50 freestyle in a time of 25.32.
The 200 medley (1:58.72) and 200 freestyle (1:46.21) relay teams of Wallis, Little, sophomore Allison Vallejo and senior Rachel Evans each finished third.
Little also finished fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.77). Evans (57.37) and Wallis (57.61) placed sixth and seventh respectively in the 100 freestyle for the Ladybirds, who scored 166 points.
Bay City junior Lucy Frick finished eighth in the 100 freestyle (58.53) for the Ladycats, who were 17th in the team standings with 39 points.
Garner was second in the 100 backstroke (54.35) and third in the 100 backstroke (52,93) for the Ricebirds.
The 200 medley relay (1:49.80) team of Garner, freshman Evan Vasquez, junior Kaden Beal, and senior Dylan Cook finished eighth for the Ricebirds, who scored 83 points.
Bay City freshman Ian Ramos finished eighth in the one-meter diving (186.35) competition.