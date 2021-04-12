University of Houston-Victoria first baseman Zach Lee has been recognized by the Red River Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week for the week of April 5-11.
Lee, a junior from El Campo, carried a hot bat for the Jaguars as UHV took three of four conference games from Jarvis Christian.
In the four games Lee appeared he compiled a .600 batting average with a 1.200 slugging percentage and a .684 on-base percentage. He belted a team-leading three home runs and helped the Jaguars cause in the series opener with two home runs as the Jaguars tied a single-game school record with six homes runs. He finished with five RBI and four runs scored while going 9-for-15 at the plate.
Lee did not strikeout in 15 plate appearances and recorded 26 putouts without committing an error.
In 22 games this season he has compiled a .298 batting average with 13 RBI, 13 runs and a team-leading five home runs.
