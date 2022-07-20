Reed Spenrath has hoped to spend his summers with the Victoria Generals since he began his college career.

The El Campo grad and senior infielder at TCU instead made trips to Riverside Stadium as a visitor with the Acadiana Cane Cutters in 2019, and the Texarkana Twins in 2020.

“I’ve played in this league twice, but it hasn’t been for the Generals and I always got a little butthurt every time I came here,” Spenrath said, referring to his aversion of not consistently playing in front of his family and friends. “It’s always a great place to be, a great fan base and everything.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound power hitter finally got his wish and joined the Generals after the TCL All-Star break.

He was initially slated to play for the Charlottesville (Va.) Tom Sox in the Valley Baseball League after helping TCU win the Big 12 regular season championship.

“We missed on him a few years ago being so close to home. Just miscommunication I guess,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “So we’re glad when he wanted to play this summer, we weren’t gonna miss again.”

Spenrath has wasted little time with the Generals playing first base and hitting .300 in 10 games with four RBIs.

The former four-sport standout for the Ricebirds is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he has a .375 average, helping the Generals (21-13-1) put together a nine-game winning streak.

After hitting .209 in 32 games during his first year in the Big 12, he hopes the second half of the summer will help him find a groove for next season with the Horned Frogs.

“It’s gonna be a big impact,” Spenrath said. “At TCU this year, I was really DH’ing here and there. Out here, I’m able to really get reps on the field. I’m getting a lot of at-bats right now and there’s a lot of good arms in this league. So it’s really prepared me for this fall and spring.”

While at Cisco College in 2021 following his redshirt season at Texas A&M, Spenrath hit .423 with 84 RBIs on the way to the NJCAA Region V championship series.

Oros has noticed similarities between Spenrath and teammate Adam Becker, of West Texas A&M, who stands 6-foot-4 and slashed 22 home runs during the college season.

“The funny thing is they look identical and they hit from opposite sides of the plate,” Oros said. “So we’ll call Reed the left-handed Becker and Becker the right-handed Reed. But obviously the talent speaks for itself.”

Spenrath hopes he can make an impact in the upcoming season at TCU, as the Horned Frogs look to defend their Big 12 title and advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

For now, he’s enjoying playing at Riverside Stadium with his family and friends in attendance.

“It’s very comforting to be able to see people in the stands that I know, not just on a baseball level but a family level, is awesome,” he said. “People always come up and ask me how I’m doing. It’s awesome just knowing people. It really gives you that big confidence that you’re playing for this city and not just some random team.”