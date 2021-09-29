EL CAMPO — El Campo figured it would face a test when it went on the road to play Boerne Champion, ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, Division II.
Given the results, it would be fair to say the Ricebirds passed with flying colors.
El Campo, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, Division I, jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead and went on to a 55-10 win.
“We came out hard, fast,” said junior running back Rueben Owens. “We didn’t turn it on in the second half, we turned it on the whole game. The line blocked terrific, the defense played great. It was just an all-around great game.”
Owens rushed 18 times for 324 yards and four touchdowns to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
“It’s a great offense,” he said. “It develops us for the next level. We have the line blocking and there are great schemes for us to have wide-open lanes to run.”
The offense is still a work in progress under first-year head coach Chad Worrell, but he’s pleased with the improvement he’s witnessed.
“We’ve gotten better continually, especially from the first two games,” Worrell said. “I thought we really swung in the second half of the Wharton game. It wasn’t so much the score. It was more of the execution being in the right spots and doing the right things and we saw it carry over last Friday.”
The Ricebirds, who improved to 4-1, understood the Champion game would be a measuring point for them with District 12-4A play beginning next week.
“We practiced great that week,” said senior linebacker Jacob Lopez. “Coach even said it. We were able to communicate and talked about keeping our hands on them when they come off the line. We were just working as a team.”
The defense has also performed better as the season has progressed.
“When we started, we were still learning the first steps that we got taught,” Lopez said. “As we get further along, we’ve gotten better. We’re not all the way there yet.”
The offensive line has taken a similar attitude, even though it is considered one of the team’s strengths.
“We’re about 70 percent to our potential as a cohesive group,” said senior Juan Leal. “We’re pretty close together. At the state championship lineman challenge, we built a bond that we like to keep strong.”
The Ricebirds are hoping their performance against Stafford is an omen of what’s to come in district play.
“We had a good week of practice,” Worrell said. “We were able to give them different looks, defensively especially. We were good in all three phases of the game. We just started clicking. I mean it takes a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.