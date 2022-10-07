EL CAMPO — El Campo found a new way to beat an old rival.
The Ricebirds resorted to a pair of trick plays and took advantage of Bay City miscues to claim a 37-27 District 12-4A, Division I win in the state’s oldest continuous rivalry Friday night at Ricebird Stadium.
“It feels good,” said El Campo running back Rueben Owens. “When I came to high school, I made a statement that I would never lose to Wharton and Bay City and it finally came true today.”
The Ricebirds improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in district in the 119th meeting and 103rd consecutive contest between the teams.
But El Campo had to dig deep into its playbook to defeat the Blackcats (4-3, 1-2) for the 16th time in the last 17 meetings, and improve its margin in the series to 66-44-9.
“Everyone is keying on me so we’ve got to use me as a decoy sometimes,” Owens said. “We have to do different things.”
Owens carried 18 times for 141 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 23 yards in the first half.
But Owens’ biggest play came on El Campo’s first possession of the third quarter.
Quarterback Oliver Miles handed the ball to Drake Resendez, who pitched it back to Owens, who threw it to a wide open Hal Erwin for a 61-yard touchdown.
“We’ve worked that 25 times in practice,” said El Campo head coach Chad Worrell. “They were in zero coverage. So we knew they didn’t have two tight ends covered and we thought that would be open. Everybody did a great job of executing.”
The Ricebirds, who lost quarterback Brock Rod to an injury in the first quarter, used another trick play for their final score.
Owens took a handoff and pitched it back to Miles, who threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Battiest to put the Ricebirds up 37-14 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.
“I thought we had a chance to put them away in the third quarter,” Worrell said. “It’s a lot of credit to Coach (Robert) Jones and the way he has the kids playing. They bowed their necks up and got a stop when they needed to and their offense kept grinding.”
Bay City ran for 275 yards and scored on runs of 7 yards by quarterback Alex Estrada, 3 yards by Ayden Smith out of the Wildcat formation, and runs of 5 and 9 yards by running back Jada Andrews, who carried 28 times for 181 yards.
But the Blackcats hurt themselves by throwing an interception, losing a fumble at the El Campo 10-yard line, and drawing a roughing the punter penalty, which ended their comeback hopes.
“We’ve got young guys who are sophomores and every time we make a mistake I can live with it because those guys are giving us all they got,” Jones said. “We lost to a quality opponent. El Campo is a great team in the state of Texas. We were moving the ball on them and a couple of mistakes kind of cost us.”
The most critical turnover came late in the second quarter with Bay City at the El Campo 31 driving for a potential go-ahead score.
Estrada was under pressure and attempted to throw while in the grasp of a defender. The pass was intercepted by Jake Samaripa and returned 65 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds left.
“I saw the quarterback going down and my receiver running a crossing route,” Samaripa said. “I just tried to stay on his back hip and cut the route off. It was like a wobbly ball and he was getting sacked on the way down and I just took it.”
Bay City outgained El Campo 390 to 347 yards, but Worrell was pleased with the Ricebirds' defensive effort.
“We did a good job after the first play of the game,” Worrell said of a 60-yard pass from Estrada to Brice Turner. “I thought we did a good job of limiting their big plays and giving them a little bit and making them drive. We kind of have to take a little different approach defensively. Versus trying to shut people out to kind of bend but not break.”
Jones was also satisfied with the play of the Bay City defense, but knows the Blackcats need to cut out their mistakes.
“We can get out here and play with everybody,” he said. “We’ve just got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. That’s what we’re going to concentrate on this bye week. We’ve got to beat Iowa Colony and Needville to secure a playoff spot. There’s no doubt in my mind those guys are going to make it happen.”