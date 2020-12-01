It took a buzzer-beating three-pointer from junior Isaiah Anderson to put El Campo ahead in its non-district boys basketball game against Victoria East.
That shot, which closed out the third quarter, swung the momentum in favor of the Ricebirds, who had been trailing all night, as El Campo pulled away for the 73-68 victory.
“That shot changed everything, and I am so glad he hit that shot cause we were struggling from three all night,” said El Campo head coach Kevin Lewis. “That was the difference in the game right there.”
East was able to jump out to an early lead thanks to foul trouble by the Ricebirds and led 17-13 after the first quarter.
The Titans twice extended its lead to 10 points, but foul trouble and turnovers by both teams allowed El Campo to make it an 8-point game as East led 39-31 at halftime.
“I saw a lot we can build on,” said Victoria East head coach Michael Ellis. “We got some loose balls. We got a bunch of tipped basketballs, and to me, that indicates effort. We’ve been hit or miss on effort plays all season, but I thought we got a lot more effort plays tonight.”
The third quarter saw both teams go on scoring runs, at one point tying the game at 40 and later taking the lead with Anderson’s three-point shot.
Despite El Campo’s growing lead, East kept fighting back and used free throws to bring it back to a one-score game. However, turnovers proved costly, and the Ricebirds were able to make baskets to stay just ahead and preserve the victory.
East’s Gavin Cano led all scorers with 26 points. El Campo’s Latrell Allen led the Ricebirds with 18 points and two three-pointers.
“This game is about us growing together,” Ellis said. “Me being a first year coach and half of that roster being sophomores, they’re going to make sophomore mistakes. The more scenarios that we see, the better we’ll get.”
East next plays at Calhoun on Friday in a non-district game.
El Campo 73, Victoria East 68
Halftime: Victoria East 39, El Campo 31
Points: (East) Gavin Cano 26, Brady Parker 16, Eric Franklin 8, Kaiden Williams 8, Leslie Clark 4, Kaiden Perry 4, Donovan Oliver 2; (El Campo) Latrell Allen 18, Trinceton Foley 14, Rueben Owens 14, Reagan Spenrath 12, Charles Shorter 8, Isaiah Anderson 7, Harris Mickelson 2
3-pointers: (East) Franklin 1, Cano 1, Parker 1 ; (El Campo) Allen 2, Owens 2, Anderson 1
