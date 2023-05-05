COLUMBUS — Carlee Bubela knew she would have her work cut out for her on Friday night.

The El Campo sophomore got the start at pitcher for the Ladybirds’ in their Class 4A, Area round playoff Game 1 against a Cuero team that can light up the scoreboard.

“Don’t leave it up the middle,” Carlee Bubela said about her game plan. “I kind of want to pitch all around. Don’t want them to really get a hold of the ball.”

The strategy was successful, as Bubela threw 13 strikeouts and only gave up two runs in El Campo’s 8-2 victory over the Lady Gobblers in Columbus to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

"They've got a dangerous lineup, and they've got some kids that can really hurt you and she kept those pretty much on the ground, which that's what we want to do," said El Campo head coach Bill Savell. "We don't want to see it flying out of here."

"She pitched out of some tough situations, and it's easier to do that when you get a lead and you know you're ahead," he added.

The Ladybirds (28-7-1) got up early, going up 4-0 in the first inning. Two of their runs came off of RBIs from Morgan Russell and Faith Thigpen, but the others came off of a wild pitch and an error.

The Lady Gobblers (26-9-1) ended the game with four errors.

"I think the biggest thing is that we gave a good team a lot of extra opportunities and a lot of free opportunities," said Cuero head coach Cody Miller. "Carly (Pullin) struggled in the circle early and that's been few and far between."

Pullin got pulled for Carmen Deleon in the second inning. Deleon pitched the rest of the game and only gave up two hits, both coming in the fourth inning.

One of those hits in the fourth came from senior shortstop and older sister of Carlee Bubela, Kate Bubela, who ended the game going 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

"We were all ready to hit and we were ready to go," the North Carolina commit said.

The Lady Gobblers will have the chance to even the series up on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Columbus. If they're able to take Game 2, Game 3 would be played immediately after.

"They'll be ready," Miller said. "It'll just be about not giving El Campo second chances. Against good teams they'll take advantage of that."

For Savell, his game plan isn't changing.

"Same formula," he said. "See pitches and throw strikes."

Class 4A, Area Round Game 1

El Campo 8, Cuero 2

El Campo 420 200 X — 8 3 1

Cuero 001 000 1 — 2 6 4

W: Carlee Bubela. L: Carly Pullin. Highlights: (EC) Carlee Bubela 7 IP, 13 K, 3 BB; Kate Bubela 2-for-3, RBI, 3R; Morgan Russell 0-1, 2 RBIs, R; Faith Thigpen 1-for-3, RBI; Ashley Fisher 1-for-4, RBI; (C) Lainee Ballin 3-for-3, 2 R; Camdyn Lange 1-for-3, RBI; Bromli Watson 2-for-3. Records: El Campo 28-7-1; Cuero 26-9-1.